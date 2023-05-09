



Salt Lake City Inn Partners, the fastest growing and most award-winning provider of channel management technology, today announced a partnership with Automation as a Service (AAAS) company, Amanda AI, to bring its Google Ads for the Channel solution to strengthen the The collaboration is underpinned by her Impartner’s nearly 30 years of experience in delivering channel solutions, market data and systems from Google for optimizing channel campaigns and results, and autonomous AI systems from Amanda AI. I’m here.

In a turbulent economy, organizations are looking for cost-effective ways to accelerate pipeline growth. For many, that means finding ways to generate more revenue through indirect channels. McKinsey & Company said in a recent report that efficiency “means more effectively placing resources where it matters most,” and most companies sell with an active ecosystem of partners. is the most effective and efficient way to market.

Modern marketers typically spend more than half of their budgets on paid media advertising using platforms like Google Ads and LinkedIn. Impartner’s Google Ads for Channels allows marketers to incorporate an ecosystem of partners into their paid media strategy, increasing lead conversions by 27% and reducing cost per lead by an astounding 75%. can be achieved. Today, with Amanda AI’s powerful engine integration, organizations and their ecosystem partners can automate campaigns to save time and be more cost-effective. The platform constantly tests keywords, ads, bids, audiences and budgets to optimize leads based on those most likely to convert and keep you on track towards your campaign goals.

“Partnering with Amanda AI has already increased pipeline conversions and tangible results for many Impartner customers,” said Gary Sabin, Impartner’s VP of Products. “In today’s uncertain economy, Impartner is bullish on the huge indirect selling opportunity it believes will generate revenue growth. I can’t wait to.”

Xerox, among other major companies, leverages Google Ads for its channel to centralize and streamline all partner Google Ads campaigns and landing pages at scale with partners in Europe and the US. The system is designed to target customers geographically, incorporating local his partner information. We then use AI tools to track and optimize ad content, click-through rates, and conversions based on real-time actions. After successfully piloting the program with 11 partners, Xerox has expanded its partner marketing automation program to over 100 premier partners.

Isabelle Pampelune, SMB Business Development Lead for Xerox’s EMEA Channels Organization, said: “With the help of this solution-based technology from Impartner, our cost per lead has decreased dramatically. We look forward to further optimizing our campaigns with the addition of Amanda AI.”

The implementation of Amanda AI gives Xerox and companies alike full access to delivering consistent, relevant and compliant messages within campaigns.

John Lojek, Google Strategic Partnerships said: “As it stands, our partners are growing leads at an impressive rate without the need for additional effort or advertising expertise, proving that the best is yet to come in this new partnership.”

Learn more about how Impartner is helping companies from small to large companies like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv realize an average 32.3% increase in channel revenue in the first year alone. Please click here.

About Inpartner

Impartner is the fastest growing and most award-winning provider of channel management technology. This includes our flagship partner relationship management (PRM) and partner marketing automation solutions. These solutions help businesses around the world manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue and profitability. Through indirect sales channels. For more information on his Impartner, based in Silicon Slope, Utah’s tech hotbed, visit inpartner.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utahbusiness.com/impartner-amanda-ai-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos