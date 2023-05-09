



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, was being served with a subpoena seeking to reveal coordination between the tech giants and the Biden administration to censor free speech. Failure to do so could result in a charge of contempt.

Alphabet submitted more than 4,000 pages of material to the committee, but may have redacted and left out key information, according to a letter sent Monday by Jordan (a Republican of Ohio) to Alphabet attorney Daniel Donovan. .

These edits do not appear to be based on applicable privilege, Jordan wrote that Alphabet claims nothing, and that the commission requires that this material be produced unedited. increase.

The Republican chairman told Donovan he expects the tech companies to return the requested documents to the Judiciary Committee by May 22, or face one or more enforcement mechanisms.

That could include civil lawsuits, an injunction against federal funds, and forced congressional testimony from CEO Sundar Pichai and other company executives, but sources familiar with the investigation said the commission would insult Alphabet. He told the Post that it was leaning in the right direction.

Jordan said the release of the Twitter files shows how extensively the administration has been in contact and coordinating with technology companies regarding content moderation.

We are skeptical that Alphabet’s interactions with the federal government under pressure were less of a concern than Twitter’s.

Jordan, 59, said Alphabet would need to share communications with a commission that shows interactions between the company and other social media platforms, partners such as the Global Disinformation Index, and subsidiaries such as Mandiant and Jigsaw. said.

These communications should include data from emails and text messages, as well as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Signal, WhatsApp, Messenger and Telegram messages, he added.

A lawyer for Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Google spokesperson told The Post:

Pichai last testified before Congress in October 2020, when then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Hunter Biden for his post on foreign commerce. I was asked about censoring the press coverage.

The letter comes two months after Twitter filed journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testifying before a judicial subcommittee about collusion between the federal government and technology companies.

Taibi said at a March hearing of a special subcommittee on federal weaponization that the news media had effectively become part of a state-sponsored system of thought control.

Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other companies have developed a formal system for accepting moderation requests from all corners of government, including the FBI, DHS, HHS, DOD, state Global Engagement Centers, and even the CIA. I found out

Twitter unsubstantially published hacked material in its October 2020 bombshell report, based on emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, censored accounts, and allowed users to share their stories. I claimed to have blocked you from sharing a link to one.

Facebook has also promised to limit the ability of users on its platform to share the same article.

The State Department-funded London-based Global Disinformation Index also blacklisted the Washington Post and nine other outlets last December, making them dangerous and potential spreaders of misinformation. labeled as.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R, CA) called on Facebook and Google to investigate in December after the Republican Party won a majority in the House.

These have now become the weapon of the Democratic Party, the weapon of the Biden administration, he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News at the time.

