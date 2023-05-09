UNO Team Considers How ‘Metaverse’ Technology Could Be Used By Terrorists





Omaha, Nebraska (KMTV) Understanding the rapidly changing technological environment is critical to staying on top of national security.

One of those landscapes is 3D behind your virtual reality headset. The vision is positive and can move users to different locations to learn or collaborate.

But researchers at the University of Nebraska, Omaha say the same technology could be an opportunity for terrorists.

It is part of the work of the UNO-based National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE), funded by the Department of Homeland Security.

What if someone in the room could use augmented reality to see things others couldn’t? Plan and carry out attacks by virtually moving a digital replica of a building. is it possible?

Sam Hunter, Director of Strategic Operations at NCITE and Professor of Psychology at UNO, said: “Unfortunately, I think there’s a sense that this is a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.”

Hunter says that once people understand the technology, they can get their heads around how it could theoretically be used to cause harm. That’s what the UNO team does. Think about how it can be used to do harm.

Hunter says this is just a bit of a prediction of the future, but suspects there’s “some sort of exploration” going on right now. He said there are examples of terrorist organizations using technology in surprising ways. For example, ISIS created a non-fungible token.

A team of six, including three faculty members and three students, will head to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for a “metaverse roadshow,” hoping to spread the knowledge they’ve discovered there.

“I think it’s easy for people my age to get stuck in different ways of thinking,” he said. “But having young people around me who challenge those assumptions and questions makes me a little wiser and makes me think about things a little differently.

One of those students is Alexis d’Amato, who is completing his PhD.

“Everyone heard ‘Metaverse’ and is very excited to hear it on the news,” she said. “But we’re looking at it through a different lens.”

In April, the Department of Homeland Security increased its funding agreement with NCITE to $35 million for government-solicited projects.

