KPMG and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI

Google Cloud and KPMG recently announced a significant expansion of their partnership to help enterprises integrate generative AI technology into their operations. This collaboration will combine KPMG’s proficiency in cloud computing, data analytics and responsible AI with Google Cloud’s next-generation infrastructure and generative AI capabilities.

The partnership aims to deliver practical and real-world applications of generative AI, create value across many industries, and empower employees to adopt data-driven decision-making.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a written statement that Google Cloud is focused on applying generative AI to practical, real-world use cases to create value across industries. said. Our expanded partnership with KPMG will accelerate the application of Google Cloud Generative AI across the world’s largest organizations to help them innovate, empower their workforce, create value from data and more.

The companies say the expanded partnership is to meet growing demand for AI and cloud-based services. As companies seek to accelerate their digital transformation and innovation, this collaboration will provide clients with the tools and expertise they need to take full advantage of generative AI and revolutionize their operations.

Todd Lohr, US technology consulting leader at KPMG, told VentureBeat:

This partnership further extends the successful collaboration between KPMG and Google Cloud. According to Lohr, previous collaborations include implementing a cloud-based intelligent conversational AI for HSBC, delivering critical medical predictions from real-time data in the ICU, and advanced analytics for a global life insurance company. included providing a 360-degree customer view of

Leverage generative AI for data-driven decision making

KPMG plans to invest heavily in rapidly training a team of Google Cloud experts to meet the growing demand for Google Cloud AI innovation. The company told VentureBeat that this will further enable clients to integrate Google Cloud’s generative AI technology into their offices to help them efficiently achieve their business goals.

According to Lohr, the collaboration combines KPMG’s industry-leading expertise in cloud transformation, analytics and responsible AI with Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure and cutting-edge generative AI capabilities. These capabilities include his Vertex AI and Generative AI app builder products on Google Cloud, their Large Language Models (LLM), and other tools.

Over the past 12 months, KPMG has focused on expanding partnerships, building a robust network of Certified Google Cloud Practitioners (doubling our network) and building a catalog of successful clients across multiple industries. We plan to expand this practice to meet market demand for this rapidly developing space.

Initially, the partnership will focus on helping clients in the financial services, healthcare and retail industries. These industries are already seeing the direct impact of generative AI, Lohr said, and the partnership aims to help organizations in this space make data-driven transformation and decision-making. said.

All of these industries have potential front-, middle-, and back-office use cases that benefit from generative AI. In our experience, the organizations that benefit most from new technologies are those that develop cohesive strategies rather than operating in silos, he explains. Additionally, these three industries are areas where KPMG and Google Cloud have a strong track record of client success, including the use of AI. This allows you to build a portfolio of past work and use cases and integrate that functionality into your already ongoing cloud implementation journey.

Ensuring Responsible AI Adoption

Lohr said he will closely monitor how the two companies’ joint services will impact existing business models and potentially create new business models. He also considers the implications for talent strategy and how clients can ensure appropriate risk and responsible use management and governance.

Over the past decade, KPMG has developed robust AI security and accountability frameworks to help clients adopt new technologies with confidence. KPMG applies these proven and trusted approaches to rapidly develop new solutions while prioritizing protection and adhering to responsible AI principles, Lohr told his VentureBeat. . Trust remains a priority at KPMG and is at the heart of everything we do. Combining these capabilities with the secure Google Cloud platform means we can help our clients adopt these capabilities at scale with confidence.

Lohr believes that providing clients with generative AI and analytics solutions on a secure cloud platform creates an agile and flexible environment to quickly adapt and adapt generative AI capabilities while adapting to the ever-evolving industry landscape. I emphasized that it can be extended.

By combining KPMG’s industry knowledge and functional expertise with Google Cloud technologies, KPMG helps companies harness the potential of generative AI and analytics to quickly adapt in the face of market volatility. We will develop solutions that enable customers to use generative AI to perform rapid data analysis and manipulate data at their fingertips to make better decisions, he added.

Lohr believes generative AI will bring significant economic value to business and society. But he stressed that it is also important to have responsible and safe practices in place when working with such technology.

Together with our clients, we look forward to innovating, learning and building on the possibilities of technology. Our initial partnership focused on three industries in the US, but has expanded over time. and help clients across industries reimagine how they work and create value.

