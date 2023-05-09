Senior Product Manager on Smartly.io Job Board, Applying for Google Ads Jobs





Smartly.io builds automation and efficient workflows for you to launch, optimize and scale your advertising campaigns. We are currently looking for a talented Senior Product Manager to join our team focused on expanding our product offerings to new channels, including Google Ads.

In this role, you’ll work closely with seasoned designers and engineers to design, build, and run the next-generation platform for Google Ads, while building value for existing and new clients. You will have the opportunity to work closely with Google Ads Platform personnel, leverage existing product knowledge, and collaborate cross-functionally to build a top-notch product for our clients.

If you’re interested in building something new, becoming one of the key players in creating new businesses, and making a big impact on your work, then apply for this exciting opportunity. It is recommended.

As a Senior Product Manager, you will: Empower your engineering team to understand the customer and business context. Interact with the customer to define the right problem to solve. Responsible for product discovery, including user research, prototype testing, and communication of research findings. Create a team roadmap and vision with your team. Own the product backlog with the development team. So you are also the Product Owner of the team.Create a go-to-market plan using product marketing to increase product adoption and generate demand

What we’re looking for: 4+ years of product management and product owner experience with a focus on B2B SaaS. Experience executing high-impact projects. Making difficult decisions and trade-offs comes naturally to you. Solid ability to lead a team and work cross-functionally in a highly collaborative environment. Launched multiple successful software products and features. Consistent track record of driving user or revenue growth through experimentation. Leaders with some experience in technically complex areas such as online advertising. Experience with Google Ads or Google Marketing Platform.

What we offer you: We have a strong culture of ownership. The opportunity to work with leading online marketers. An opportunity to work with Smartly’s new ecosystem.

Meet Smartly.io

Smartly.io is one of the world’s largest SaaS digital advertising platforms. We help brands reach audiences, engage creatives and understand what works best on the biggest media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snap, Pinterest, TikTok and Google.

It manages nearly $5 billion in advertising dollars and supports over 700 brands around the world. Our leading end-to-end technologies and outstanding customers help brands like Walmart, FanDuel, LOreal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Nestle, Disney/ESPN reach their audiences, engage creatives and what works best It helps to know

We offer growth-minded people the opportunity to make an impact in a fast-paced, collaborative and inclusive environment built on a culture of trust, transparency and feedback. Work alongside her team of over 600 Smartlies, representing over 60 nationalities. Our company operates in her 24 locations in her 13 countries.

Smartly.io gives you the freedom to reconcile your work and personal life. As a global hybrid organization, we are committed to working together in ways that make everyone feel productive and connected wherever they are.

Join our global team and change the future of digital marketing!

Learn more at smartly.io/careers.

