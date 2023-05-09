VSBLTY Leading Retail Technology Roundtable May 9 AT MIND (Milan Innovation District)





CEO Jay Hutton Gives International Retail Innovation Leader Update on Store as Media

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 8, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (VSBLTY) develops AI-driven security and retail analytics technology is a leading software provider. today, together with its Italian partner H-Ventures, in collaboration with local members of MIND, will present the retail innovation event on May 9th as part of MIND Innovation Week, which runs from May 8th to 13th. announced that it is coordinating a conference on Minds, a roundtable on MIND in Milan, Italy. MIND (Milan Innovation District) is his million-square-mile research hub where the world’s leading thinkers and innovators gather to exchange ideas. MIND was created thanks to a public-private partnership between Lendlease, an international real estate group, experts in urban regeneration, and Areexpo, an urban development facilitator working on the enhancement and development of the entire site.

MIND Innovation Week fosters new ideas and collaboration within the retail sector. Participants will explore the shape of retail in a post-pandemic world and the opportunities and challenges facing the industry. Roundtables will cover topics such as transformative change, Bricks and Clicks integration, the store as a medium, and the role of the metaverse in retail. The May 9th conference will be hosted by Brand2 CEO, Chairman, The Store WPP, EMEA & Asia CEO David Roth, and will also provide a global overview of the retail industry. Regional retail innovation leaders are expected to attend the event to expand their business networks and explore potential partnerships.

To register in person or online: https://www.eventbrite.it/e/meeting-of-the-minds-a-roundtable-on-retail-innovation-tickets-616504019117

A presentation by Jay Hutton, Founder and CEO of VSBLTY, on how Store as a Medium is reshaping the consumer in-store experience and how brands can more effectively inform and motivate loyal customers at the point of sale. I will explain how it can be done. An important source of revenue for retailers. In addition to Hutton, presenters on May 9 include Retail Hub co-founder Massimo Volpe and MIND Relationship Manager Giacomo Cavalli.

Two roundtable discussions will follow the presentations. The first panelists to focus on an international perspective include Leonardo Achille, his director of retail channels at Synlab Italia. Fabrizio Zichichi, Lendlease Project Director and Managing Director. and Massimo Albani, B2C Sales Strategy, Wind 3. Francesco Pinto, Chairman of Yamamei. Pietro Nicastro, CEO and founder of Lowngrube. Andrea Riva, CEO of Neoapotec. The event will conclude with a cocktail party/networking session.

Public participation is encouraged as Innovation Week is a festival with over 60 events, workshops, talks and shows over 6 days. Academics and researchers from around the world join institutions and companies to discuss many of the major issues of our time. The new annual format is dedicated to life sciences and the frontiers of urban living. From medicine to biotechnology, from genomics to clinical research, from remediation to technology, MIND is exploring solutions for green mobility, energy and environmental sustainability in the cities of tomorrow.

A medium pioneer store, VSBLTY’s technology uses machine learning and computer vision to deliver enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement. The company’s industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with state-of-the-art computer vision measurement and insight. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software Vector provides enhanced facial recognition essential to enhance today’s security requirements when it comes to recognizing suspicious persons with weapons and in crowds.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (VSBLTY) is a global leader in proactive digital displays for retail stores, public spaces and venues. Transform your base media. Network with his SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology integrates effectively with other digital retail solutions such as QR codes and mobile applications. The company also has a leadership role in the growth of stores as a medium-sized movement that enables brands to tell customers when and where buying decisions are being made, while creating new revenue streams for retailers. It is also recognized.

About MIND (https://www.mindmilano.it/en/)

The Milan Innovation District is the world’s first innovation district designed to be zero carbon and the only district in Italy to run entirely on renewable energy. Covering an area of ​​1,000,000 square meters, it was born from the redevelopment of the area that hosted the 2015 World Expo. Lendlease, a leading international real estate group, and across the site, the district is now home to 25 entities, including private companies and significant public institutions.

Currently, 2,000 employees work at MIND every day, not including users of IRCSS Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio and over 250 students and teachers on the ITS campus. When fully operational, the district will receive more than 60,000 people a day. By the end of the year, 20 more groups are expected to participate, and a further 12,000 square meters of Expo 2015 buildings are expected to be restored.

