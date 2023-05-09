How Lab-Grown Neurons Power the Future of AI





In 2017, Demis Hassabis and his colleagues at Google’s Deepmind published a paper highlighting the commonalities between artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience, suggesting that a better understanding of the human brain will play an important role in building intelligent machines. pointed out that it is possible to

At the time, Hon Weng Chong, a trained medical practitioner, had just finished a smart medical device start-up and was about to launch his next venture. Inspired by the paper, he visited his alma mater, the University of Melbourne, to speak with neuroscience experts.

He explains how Japanese neuroscientists train neurons to recognize two separate signals, known as blind source separation, which allows them to distinguish another person’s voice from the surrounding noise. I was told that the book I had written was coming from Japan.

That’s the computational problem that neurons are solving, and just scaling up this process could give us a biological computer, Chong said, adding more ideas.

In 2019, Chong opened a lab at what is now Cortical Labs to figure out how to program biological neurons on computer chips to perform intelligent tasks. The classic arcade his game, Pong, came to mind.

The first task Deepmind gave AI to do was to play Pong, but few people knew that Elon Musk was doing the same with monkeys, Chong said. I spent the last couple of years collecting data on neurons and how to program them to control the paddles and return the ball in the game.

We are currently in discussions with multiple cloud providers, and they are interested in this technology because neurons consume very little energy and generate very little heat. That means you can save money on air conditioning while saving energy costs. Hon Weng Chong, Cortical Labs

Cortical originally started with embryonic mouse cells that had the right mix of different types of neurons needed to perform a task, but the chief scientist was allergic to mice, so they switched to stem cells instead. I was.

Quite fortunately, the research team did not know the optimal composition of neurons, but their estimates proved to be very useful, with neurons grown from human stem cells outperforming those from mouse cells. rice field.

When compared to artificial neural networks, cortical bio-neurons are trained in Pong better than deep reinforcement learning algorithms such as Deepminds AlphaGo, the first computer program to beat a professional human player in the ancient game of Go. It was efficient when .

Considering why there are not more robots now, the training algorithm is so inefficient that if there is an obstacle in the way, the robot has to sit there and take a sample for 5 minutes to do anything. because they cannot understand. do.

Another application is cyber security when you have language models and such. It is only good at defending against known threats. But since hackers use new exploits rather than known methodologies, they need systems that can react in real time, he said.

However, much like Cortical’s success with biological neurons, the Pong game had to be refactored or rewritten in C each time we performed different kinds of experiments.

Recognizing the need to abstract the underlying neurons so that they can be easily programmed using a high-level language, the company developed a multi-electrode array chip that holds neurons in a nutritious solution, analog to digital to digital. We have built a compute stack that includes An analog conversion chip that picks up the electrode activity and converts it into a signal, along with a field programmable gate array (FPGA) chip to execute commands.

In April 2023, Cortical completed a $10 million funding round led by Horizons Venture to accelerate its commercialization efforts. The technology even caught the eye of Amazon’s Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels, who recently visited the lab.

We are currently in discussions with multiple cloud providers, and they are interested in this technology because neurons consume very little energy and generate very little heat. So you can save on air conditioning costs while saving on energy costs. Ultimately, current AI systems are limited by how far they can push silicon, so there is a strong incentive to find more energy-efficient models, Chong said.

Cortical, on the other hand, still has some work to do to ensure its neurons work consistently. Its stem cells come from the same source, but some cells perform better than others.

If they are genetically identical, what that means is that there must be different protein expression, Chong said. , it is our internal goal to see if we can reverse engineer their expression.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/366537095/How-lab-grown-neurons-could-power-the-future-of-AI The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos