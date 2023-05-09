Rice University uses two partners to increase access to prototyping technology





The University of Houston has partnered with two companies to provide onsite prototyping and additive manufacturing services and equipment.

The Rice University Innovation Office today announced partnerships with Redwood City, Calif.-based Carbon and Austin, Texas-based manufacturer TyRex Group. The arrangement includes making additive manufacturing equipment, prototyping, and design facilities and services available on campus.

Rice’s vice president of innovation, Paul Cherukuri, said in a news release that collaboration is the fastest way to bring technology out of the lab and into the real world, and that 3D printing “allows us to create things we couldn’t create otherwise.” We can create it,” he adds. and can move from idea to prototype to downstream to product very quickly.

Carbon’s platform, which includes end-use materials, software, and 3D printers, enables users to rapidly design and develop products. At the same time, TyRex’s manufacturing expertise complements Carbon’s technology. Together, these two entities provide support for turning proof-of-principle ideas into viable prototypes.

According to the release, Cherukuri has direct experience with these two businesses. In 2021, he submitted his 3D-printable smart helmet idea to the Office of Naval Research. Rice His Smart His helmet is a reimagining of the Military His helmet with both protective and wearable technology platforms. Navy funding has allowed Cherukuri to purchase “two Carbons industrial-grade 3D printers, the M2 model for small prints installed in Rice, and the top-end large-format L1 for almost Located at the TyRexs Austin facility, 170 miles from the Rice campus,” reads the release.

Cherukuri says technology has allowed projects to move seamlessly from idea to production, and he wants to replicate that experience in other Rice labs. If you design with L1, you can print 1,000 sheets to print. This is a feature that wasn’t there before, Cherukuri said in a release.

The technology is available at Aeon-based Rice Nexus, which is expected to open this summer. Cherukuri recently shared the details and possibilities of the hub on the Houston Innovators Podcast.

“We have more technology in our lab than we have ever shared with the world,” says Cerkuli. “We’re going to prove it with Aeon.”

The Rice Smart Helmet is just one example of what can be achieved through this 3D printing partnership. Photo credit: Rice.edu

