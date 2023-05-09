How to set a Google Account passkey on Android





Will passwords be a thing of the past? If Google has their way, yes. Google announced that in May 2023, he will be able to log in to his Google account using a passkey. It also offers an unparalleled level of security with two-factor authentication (2FA). If Google adopts this technology, will other apps and services adopt it? Here’s the expectation.

But how do you set up a Google account on your Android device? What is a passkey, anyway? Let’s start from the beginning.

What is a passkey

A passkey is a secure alternative to a password. Think of the passkey as a set of two very long passwords that are immune to brute force hacking attacks as of May 2023. Half of the set resides locally on the device (usually a mobile device, in this case an Android phone). The other half resides on the service’s server (Google in this example).

By itself, the passkey is meaningless. But together the two form a passkey, and once the user authenticates to unlock the passkey (usually via her PIN or biometric data on his mobile device), functions such as unlocking the account Run

Why are passkeys more secure than traditional passwords?

First of all, there is no need to remember or create sophisticated new passwords. This should come as no surprise to those who use password managers on a regular basis. But that comes with the risk of storing passwords and sensitive credentials all in one place. If one day your password manager is hacked, your entire digital life could be at risk.

With a passkey, that risk disappears. That will obviously change as bad guys develop new tools and methods over time, but for now, thanks to the fact that passkey technology offers unparalleled security his solution at the moment you need it most. will do.

How to set and use a passkey with your Google Account

Setting up your Google Account to use a passkey is easy. Just log in first.

Open your preferred web browser on your Android device. Visit the Google Passkey page. Enter your Google account credentials. When prompted,[はい]Make sure you’re trying to sign in to your Google account by tapping Can’t find your specific Android device?

Pay particular attention to how a passkey has already been created on your Android device that your Google account is signed into. Can’t find your device? Here’s how to find out what’s going on.

under the auto-generated passkey heading[デバイスの管理]Tap. Find X Sessions under the Android Devices heading. Scroll down to see a chronological list of Android devices used to sign in via your Google account. Find your device in the list (it may have a “yellow alert” icon).

As you can see, some of my devices didn’t show up. You may have been inactive for over 100 days. Find your device and sign in again.

Setting and using a passkey

Now let’s set up and use a Google passkey.[パスキー]Return to the page and do the following:

[パスキーを使用]Tap.[Google アカウントのパスキーを作成する]on the screen,[続行](or[別のデバイスを使用して別のデバイスでパスキーを設定する]Choose).[パスキーを使用してサインインできるようになりました]read the prompt,[完了]Tap.

Sign in to your Google account on another device. For this exercise, you signed in to your Google account from your Windows PC. Note that you only have to go through this process once, the first time you use your passkey to log in to your Google account.

[パスキーを使用して本人であることを確認する]and,[続行]Choose.[スマートフォンまたはタブレットを使用して QR コードを表示する]Choose. Open the camera app on your Android device. Point the camera at the QR code on the screen of the device you want to connect.[パスキーを使用]Tap.[許可]then tap again[許可]Tap. Sign in to your Google Account on another device using your device’s biometric data (such as your fingerprint). If you also want to create a passkey for that specific device,[続行]Tap.

congratulation! You can now log into your Google account using your biometric data, PIN, or whatever method you use to sign in to your Android phone.

Be aware of your online security

A passkey is an extra layer of security that gives you an edge over the bad guys. Given the years of anxiety and paranoia we’ve endured at news of security leaks, we’ve earned it.

We have seen this song and dance. A new technology has emerged that claims it won’t break until it breaks. To keep you and your loved ones safe, continue to use your online practices to prepare for the day.

