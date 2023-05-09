Honoring Health Tech Innovators at CEE: Vote





Rapid advances in technology have ushered in a new era of possibilities, especially in the field of healthcare. Healthtech is an emerging industry at the intersection of healthcare and technology that is transforming how healthcare services are approached and delivered.

From wearable devices that monitor vital signs to telemedicine platforms that connect patients and doctors remotely, the impact of health technology is undeniable.

The Recursive is excited to continue its monthly series of community awards in the “CEE’s Most Inspiring Health Tech Entrepreneurs” category. With this award, we aim to recognize the outstanding contributions of health tech entrepreneurs and visionary leaders who have revolutionized healthcare through innovative technology.

The rules are the same. Help us provide awards by voting for the most inspiring health tech entrepreneurs. Take a look at our selection below, vote on the form or suggest to be added to the list by May 16th at the latest. The candidate with the most votes by May 23rd will be elected.

In case you missed a previous Community Award, see below.

Dibik is an entrepreneur and innovator with 10 years of experience and many projects in the industry. His latest project VOS is his mental health app that improves the mental health and overall well-being of its users.

Hruska is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and growth hacker. He is the founder of his Scase. Scase is a diagnostic solution consisting of a portable point-of-care medical device that combines smart sensors with a digital patient database.

Zlatanova is a digital health entrepreneur and clinical research expert, driven by the need to help people find alternative treatments. She is the founder of She FindMeCure, a clinical trial search engine used daily by people searching for clinical trials.

Misar is the founder of Carebot, an AI that alerts doctors to possible chest x-ray findings with up to 99% sensitivity. He aims to revolutionize the Czech healthcare system and drive towards a future focused on preventive measures.

Kvak is the second co-founder of Carebot, making clinically validated results universally accessible and accelerating the development and deployment of innovative early-stage biotech and health science solutions I have a personal goal.

Petricevic is a Croatian entrepreneur with extensive experience in the business and healthcare industry. He is currently the founder and CEO of Silver technologies, a software platform and wearable device for remote monitoring of elderly patients.

Kadrev is a Bulgarian software engineer, entrepreneur and associate professor at the University of Sofia, teaching Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He is the founder of Kelvin Health, a Bulgarian start-up working on clinical decision support tools that apply AI to detect abnormalities associated with vascular conditions and some inflammatory and neoplastic diseases. increase.

Milanova is the founder and CPO of Daye, an obstetrics and gynecology startup with a mission to bridge the gender gap in product innovation. Milanova also acts as a mentor to early stage entrepreneurs and as an advisor to startups with social and environmental impact.

Mereu has extensive expertise in the healthcare and life sciences industry. She advises and consults startups and scale-ups in the health tech industry, helping them navigate the complexities of the global health ecosystem.

Luka Ivicevic is a Croatian entrepreneur and founder of Index Health, an advanced healthcare company that uses big data, personalization and specialized medical staff to treat disease and extend life.

Gligorijević is the CEO and co-founder of mBrainTrain. mBrainTrain is a company focused on creating wearable devices that measure brain activity via electroencephalography (EEG). EEG is a test that measures electrical activity in the brain using a small metal disc attached to the scalp.

Nikola Krstić is a young Serbian entrepreneur and CEO of software company Anoris Technology. His company develops Smart His Gloves designed to help the blind and improve their quality of life.

Michalis Papadakis is the founder and CEO of Brainomix, an award-winning AI medical imaging spinout from the University of Oxford.

Dunford is a biotechnology innovator and expert in bioinformatics, medical informatics, and high performance computing (HPC). She is the founder of Lifebit, a federated platform that integrates biomedical data and exploits its potential in precision medicine research. Michalis Papadakis is the founder and CEO of He Brainomix, his award-winning AI medical imaging spinout from the University of Oxford.

Dimolarov is co-founder and CTO of Kranus Health. Kranus Health is a company that has developed a prescription digital therapy that has been provisionally approved by the German drug regulator to help men tackle erectile dysfunction with a combination of physical and psychotherapeutic exercises.

please vote here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/honoring-health-tech-innovators-in-cee-cast-your-vote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos