How to delete data from ChatGPT | Wired





OpenAI is now introducing a Personal Data Deletion Request Form, which allows people, primarily in Europe, to request that information about them be deleted from OpenAI systems, but also in Japan. An OpenAI blog post explains how the company develops its language models.

This form appears to be primarily for ChatGPT to request that information be removed from the answers it provides to users, rather than from its training data. You will be prompted to enter your name. email; the country you are in; whether you are applying for yourself or on behalf of someone else (e.g., a lawyer working for a client); whether they are public figures.

OpenAI then asks for proof that the system mentioned you. We ask you to provide the relevant prompt where you were mentioned and the screenshot where you were mentioned. To be able to properly respond to requests, we need clear evidence that the model has knowledge of the data subject conditioned on the prompt. You will be asked to swear that you understand that you may not. The company says it balances privacy and freedom of expression when making decisions about people’s takedown requests.

Daniel Leufer, senior policy analyst at Access Now, a digital rights nonprofit, said the changes OpenAI has made in recent weeks are fine, but addressing an easily achievable problem when it comes to data protection. says only. They have yet to do anything to address the more complex and systemic question of how people’s data was used to train these models. I hope this is not a problem that will be resolved anytime soon, especially with his creation of the EDPB Task Force on his ChatGPT. Referring to the European regulators who have gathered to investigate OpenAI, Leufer said:

The OpenAIs Help Center page also states that an individual may have the right to access, correct, restrict, delete, or transfer personal information that may be included in training information. To do this, we recommend that you email our data protection staff at [email protected] Those who have already asked OpenAI for her data have not been impressed with the response. The Italian data regulator also said OpenAI claims it is technically impossible to correct the inaccuracies at this time.

How to delete ChatGPT chat history

Be careful what you tell ChatGPT, especially given OpenAI’s limited data deletion options. Conversations with ChatGPT, by default, can be used by OpenAI as training data in future large-scale language models. This means, at least in theory, that the information can be reproduced to answer people’s future questions. The company introduced a new setting on April 25 that allows him to stop this process anywhere in the world.

Once logged into ChatGPT, click on your user profile in the bottom left corner of the screen,[設定],[データ コントロール]Click Here you can toggle chat history and training off. According to OpenAI, if you turn off chat history, the data you enter into conversations will not be used to train or improve your model.

As a result, anything you enter into ChatGPT, including information about yourself, your life, and your work, should not reappear in future iterations of OpenAI’s large language model. OpenAI says that once chat history is turned off, he keeps all conversations for 30 days to monitor for abuse, then deletes them entirely.

If data history is turned off, ChatGPT will prompt you to turn it back on by placing a button in the sidebar that gives you the option to re-enable chat history. This is in stark contrast to the off setting embedded in the settings menu.

