A technology innovation hub on East London’s Here East campus, Plexal offers coworking spaces and consulting services for start-ups, the public sector and large corporations. Its main purpose is to facilitate collaboration between these groups. We run initiatives such as the Cyber ​​Runway program to increase diversity and inclusion among cybersecurity start-ups and SMEs. Plexal’s core focus is national security, emerging technologies, and prosperity, aligned from social inclusion and mobility. Three-fourths of our revenue comes from our consulting business and the rest from leasing our coworking space. Plexal supports over 170 businesses and entrepreneurs, 50% women-led and 52% based outside the Southeast.

In this UK Tech News article, Plexal CEO Andrew Roughan focuses on expanding the innovation hub into the next phase of its growth journey. Plexal is located on the Here East campus, created as part of the London Olympics legacy to transform a media complex near Hackney Wick into a tech innovation hub. The company officially opened in his 2017, offering bespoke consulting services to both the public and private sectors, as well as state-of-the-art coworking spaces for startups.

Plexal’s bright and airy spaces are designed to encourage serendipity. “We designed it like a city,” Lahuan says. “There are streets, central squares, parks, places to hang out, places to think, places to collaborate.” Plexal’s main goal is to foster collaboration between governments, start-ups and large corporations.

Plexal works with companies operating in three core areas: national security, emerging technology, and prosperity. Rafhan said the prosperity category was tweaked out of social inclusion and liquidity because investors were hesitant. “Everybody wants to talk about it,” Roughan explains. “Few people fund projects of change.” He adds that making the desired changes as specific as possible, with clear goals and outcomes, has increased support.

Through government contracts, Plexal runs initiatives such as the Cyber ​​Runway program. The Cyber ​​Runway program is an accelerator aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion among cybersecurity start-ups and SMEs, with regional representation. In its two years of operation, Plexal says it has supported more than 170 businesses and entrepreneurs, 50% of whom are female-led and 52% are based outside the Southeast.

Plexal also offers private sector consulting services and sources partners from an “ecosystem of 15,000 connections.” One such example of his is his role as a European scout for Amazon Web Services. His role as a partner helps tech giants find talent to build in the cloud. Roughan said that consulting business provides him about three-quarters of Plexal’s revenue of around £11m, with the rest coming from leasing his space co-working.

As CEO of a technology innovation hub, Roughan spends a lot of time talking about scaling. He is keen to help grow startups based out of Plexal’s East his London coworking space. He also has an interest in the macroeconomic environment for scaling UK companies. But Roughan’s focus now is on expanding into the next phase of Plexal’s growth journey.

Plexal has lived up to its mission of facilitating collaboration between governments, start-ups and large corporations. With initiatives like the Cyber ​​Runway program, Plexal has supported a wide variety of businesses and entrepreneurs. Additionally, its private sector consulting operations provide a significant portion of its revenue. As Plexal continues to expand, it will no doubt play a key role in the growth of the UK tech industry.

