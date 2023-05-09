Overcome ChatGPT! Google may introduce rival big language model at I/O 2023





Google is about to launch its biggest event of the year, Google I/O 2023. The developer conference has gotten a lot of attention thanks to the hype around products like the Google Pixel Fold, Pixel tablets and even his Android 14. Another aspect could have a much broader impact on us and our readers. The search giant reveals its latest advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), including new versions of ChatGPT-like models to

Google will be announcing a new Generalized Large Language Model (LLM) called PaLM 2. CNBC reports that this new ChatGPT-like big language mode includes over 100 languages ​​and runs a variety of tests involving coding and math. .

Aside from the new generative AI model, Google CEO Sundar Pichai pitches Bard and Search on the company’s AI advances with a focus on “generative experiences.” The Bard is still only available to select audiences. Google could also introduce text-to-image options in his Bard, according to a leaked presentation cited by CNBC.

The company will share progress with Bard and Search in coding, math, and extensions to Japanese and Korean. Google is also expanding his Google Lens of image recognition tools, a Workspace AI collaborator, to show off a new foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold.

Other major announcements at Google I/O 2023

At the event, Google will unveil its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. The new device has already been revealed in teasers, but specifications have yet to be revealed. The Google Pixel Fold will have a primary display of approximately 7.60 inches. The secondary screen is compact at just 5.8 inches. This new device is expected to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold lineup. The PixelFold is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset, also found in the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7.

In India, Google will launch the Pixel 7a, a more affordable option. The Pixel 7a will launch on his May 11th and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The e-commerce website has already shared a teaser for the upcoming smartphone.

