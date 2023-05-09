How to Fix Word Overlapping Issues in Google Slides





Google Slides is a free and powerful tool that you can use to create visual aids during your presentations. Unfortunately, one particular problem can occur: overlapping text. This makes it difficult for the user to continue editing the presentation. Even worse, your slides can suddenly look messy in the middle of your presentation.

If this happens, go to your Google Slides account in incognito mode to resolve it. Just press Ctrl + Shift + N (Command + Shift + N on Mac) on your keyboard.

If you’re still having trouble, keep reading to learn some fixes for Google Slides word duplication issues.

Method 1: Use Google Slides in incognito mode

According to experts in the Google Docs Editors Community, using incognito mode to access Google Slides is one of the best solutions for resolving superimposed text.

Incognito is a Google Chrome feature that lets you explore the web without saving your browsing history. To use Google Slides in incognito mode, follow these steps:

Launch the Google Chrome app on your computer. Move your mouse to the upper-right corner of the app and click the three vertical dots icon ([Google Chrome のカスタマイズと制御]button).from the drop-down menu that appears[新しいシークレット ウィンドウ]Choose. Alternatively, you can press his Ctrl+Shift+N keys on your keyboard (his Command+Shift+N keys for Mac users) to launch Incognito mode.

In a new window, go to https://slides.google.com/ and follow the instructions to sign in to your Google account.

Open the slide with overlapping text.

Note: The above steps will work for multiple browsers. The only difference is the name Incognito. For example, Microsoft Edge calls it InPrivate Browsing and Opera calls it Private Mode.

Method 2: Restart Google Slides

This is probably the most classic way to troubleshoot errors in Google Slides (or any other web-based software).

If you can’t move the cursor, reboot. Images not loading? Please reboot. Text overlapping in Google Slides? Close the tab, wait about 5 minutes, and reopen it. Or, simply put, restart the tab.Method 3: Adjust the text formatting

Bugs can cause overlapping text issues in Google Slides, but they can also be as simple as a formatting error. Here are some quick text formatting tips on how to fix overlapping text in Google Slides.

Editing a text box

Importing presentations into Google Slides from another software program can cause compatibility issues. In this case, the text boxes in the presentation may move from their original positions and the words in the text boxes may overlap.

Click around the slide to see if there are actually multiple text boxes. If they exist, just drag them over each other. It can also be resized so that the content doesn’t get stuck.

Split long text into multiple slides

A fix that is closely related to editing text boxes is to reduce the text content. This helps avoid duplication and keeps your slides tidy. If you have many words to show, split them into multiple slides.

Other fixes to try

If none of the above troubleshooting methods work, consider the following fixes.

Adjust screen resolution

Zoom in or out on your screen to see if the text is overlapping. Method is as follows.

In Google Chrome, click the three dots icon in the upper right corner. next,[-]button and[+]Use the buttons to adjust zoom options.

You can also configure the screen resolution using your computer’s native Settings app.

For Windows

[設定]>[システム]>[ディスプレイ]Go to.[スケールとレイアウト]in the section[ディスプレイの解像度]Select an option from the drop-down menu.

For Mac

Go to Apple menu > System Preferences > Display. Select the thumbnail for your preferred screen resolution from the options that appear.clear browser cache

Browsers such as Google Chrome store data for various websites you visit. These are stored in something called a cache. Clearing this may fix bugs/issues related to loading and displaying these sites (Google Slides on this).

To clear your browser’s cache, follow these steps:

In Google Chrome, click the three dots icon >[設定]Click.

from the sidebar[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Choose.[閲覧データを消去]Choose.

[時間範囲]from the dropdown of[常時]Choose. Check the box for cached images and files. Press the clear data button.

Restart your browser when done.use a different browser

If you’re using Google Chrome and still see overlapping text in Google Slides, try using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, or Opera. See what works best for you.

final thoughts

Google Slides text overlap issues can occur at any time. If it happens on the day you present at work or in class, use the platform in incognito mode to solve it immediately.

