Deloitte Announces Expansion of Strategic Alliances to Solve Industry Challenges with Google Cloud Generative AI

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Deloitte and Google Cloud today significantly expand their 10-year partnership to bring Google Cloud’s advanced generative AI capabilities to companies across industries announced. Deloitte’s rapidly expanding Generative AI practice meets the growing demand for Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities, building and scaling solutions that help solve serious business challenges using its AI technology. increase.

Deloitte is already leveraging Google Cloud’s AI capabilities and Large Language Models (LLM) to develop industry-leading solutions that help businesses become more effective and efficient. These solutions address the critical challenges facing today’s enterprises and deliver ease-of-use so developers, employees, and IT teams can quickly realize value from their AI investments. Designed with you in mind.

Deloitte’s Generative AI practice leverages many Google Cloud technologies to bring new solutions to market, such as Vertex AI and the PaLM Foundation Model. There are also open-source and third-party models accessible through Generative AI Studio and Google Cloud’s Model Garden. These solutions unlock the full potential of generative AI for clients, delivering tangible benefits to employees such as analysts working in financial services and marketers building campaigns for consumer-facing businesses. With Google Cloud’s open and broad portfolio of generative AI capabilities, Deloitte has the resources needed to use generative AI to build new business applications and dramatically improve existing applications within your organization. .

Jason Girzadas, who manages Principal, Business, Global and Strategic Services at Deloitte US and is our incoming CEO, said: “Google Cloud will deliver his Generative AI capabilities that provide meaningful, real-world value to enterprises as a platform for industry and functional advancement.”

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Deloitte has decades of experience helping businesses improve in all areas, and our joint commitment to bringing the power of generative AI to businesses in a safe and responsible manner will benefit our mutual customers. creates incredible opportunities for innovation with

The announcement follows the launch of Deloitte’s unique Generative AI practice, aimed at helping clients harness the power of generative AI and the foundation model to increase productivity and accelerate the pace of business innovation. Thing. This new practice combines world-class services, AI talent, and extensive industry experience to help an enterprise leader design his Generative AI strategy and leverage disruptive new technologies to transform AI. Useful for creating applications that take advantage of Deloitte is committed to the safe and responsible implementation of generative AI, guided by a trusted AI framework that helps clients develop the necessary safeguards and balance competing ethical priorities during product development and operations. I am working on using it.

Deloitte has been named Google Cloud’s Global Services Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year from 2017 to 2020. retail and consumer goods; public sector; and healthcare and life sciences. Deloitte has achieved Google Cloud Premier Partner status. This is limited to organizations that have demonstrated the highest level of competence. This status provides access to best-in-class training and tools, including specializations in data management, cloud migration, data analytics, and machine learning. Learn more about the Deloitte and Google Cloud alliance here.

