Google’s Nearby Share for Windows beta finally available everywhere





Users can easily transfer files from Android to Windows PC

For years, Google users have been anxious to receive their own version of Apple’s AirDrop tool. Earlier this year, Google finally addressed this gap by introducing a beta version of his Nearby Share for Windows that allows his Android users to easily transfer files between their phones and PCs. bottom. The tool was initially limited to a handful of countries, but Google is now expanding beta access worldwide.

Google is quietly expanding the app’s availability to nearly every country (via 9to5Google). For the time being, the app is still in beta and has restrictions in a few more countries, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria, but the tool is now officially available for most users around the world. rice field.

If the software app is published in your country, you can easily download it from Google. Requires a Marshmallow or newer smartphone and a computer running a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or 11. Your PC must have Bluetooth and all devices you use must be on the same network. Unfortunately ARM based machines are not compatible with the current release. If you’re just getting started, you can check out our complete workflow on how to use Nearby Share on your Android device.

Google first announced plans to develop a phone-to-PC solution at CES 2022. No date has been shared as to when a stable release of the app can be expected, but the expansion of the beta to other countries is definitely a big step towards making this tool available to all Android users. I’m here.

