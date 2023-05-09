6 innovations that help feed the world





CNN

We face some tremendous challenges when it comes to feeding the planet.

The world’s population has grown from 7 billion to 8 billion over the past 12 years and is projected by the United Nations to reach about 10.4 billion by the 2080s. It has plenty of extra mouths to feed.

At the same time, according to the United Nations Climate Change Panel, the climate crisis means food will become scarcer and more expensive, and some crops will lose their nutritional value.

Meeting this challenge may require a new agricultural revolution. CNN asked three experts to outline innovations that could help increase food production without harming the planet.

According to WWF, a staggering 40% of the food grown worldwide is never eaten. Some is lost during and after harvest, some is lost in the supply chain, and some rots and is discarded on store shelves and homes.

Richard Munson, author of Tech to Table: 25 Innovators Reimagining Food, says one way to extend the shelf life of produce is to cover it with an edible plant-based coating.

Manson cites the example of Appeal, a US company. Appeal says it has created a tasteless, odorless, invisible, edible coating of fatty acids and other organic compounds extracted from the skins and pulps of produce. oxygen out.

He says the Apeels coating can double the shelf life of avocados, oranges and other produce.

Indian researchers have also developed an edible coating that they say can keep food fresh longer.

In many parts of the world, climate change means that water is becoming increasingly scarce, posing major problems for farmers in regions such as the Middle East, who rely on desalinated seawater in many places. .

Globally, more than 1 billion hectares (2.5 billion acres) of land larger than China is already degraded by salinity, according to Dr. Tarifa Alzahbi, Executive Director of the International Center for Biohaline Agriculture (ICBA). Profit research organization based in Dubai.

One solution is to grow crops that grow in saline soils. She said ICBA has identified several salt-tolerant varieties of date palms and has successfully grown Salicornia, an edible plant found in many parts of the world. Alzaabi has been described as a desert superhero due to its ability to grow in brine created as a by-product of the water desalination process.

She adds that ICBA has also tested technologies such as hydrogels (water-retaining gels) and underground irrigation systems, and has found that they can significantly reduce water use for farmers.

According to Chandra A. Madramootu, a professor of bioresources engineering at McGill University, food is grown all over the world on all sizes and types of land, but its diversity means that farmers can grow it in complex landscapes. and soil variability are often not taken into account. Canada, Montreal.

One solution, he said, is precision agriculture, an approach that enables crop selection and the application of chemicals and water within spatially similar land and soil zones.

This can be done through digital mapping, which uses technology such as drones and sensors to distinguish soil types and properties. Geospatial modeling (using soil properties and statistical models of terrain) can be used to group landscape areas with similar properties.

This can sequester more carbon in agroecosystems, save water and reduce chemical pollution in complex agricultural landscapes, says Madramootoo.

Alzaabi said ICBA is using drones to collect data on date palm plantations and employs precision farming techniques such as sensors and smart lysimeters (devices that measure water loss) to monitor fertilization and irrigation water. optimized for use.

A traditional source of protein in parts of Africa, Asia and South America, growing insects for food is becoming more mainstream elsewhere. Launched Purina Beyond Nature’s Protein Pet Food containing In Singapore, Insectta raises maggots, the Black Wolverine, for use as animal feed. Maggots feed on food waste, such as by-products from soybean mills and breweries.

Poultry and fish farms have long relied on chemicals and irrigation to grow corn and soybeans, says Manson. Insects such as mealworm he beetles offer an alternative. They take up little space, live happily together, survive in the absence of light, reproduce year-round, emit little pollutants and greenhouse gases, and require little food.

Food production comes at the expense of biodiversity loss, says Madramootoo. One reason, he says, is that it doesn’t take into account the diversity of neighboring ecosystems.

He calls for a holistic approach that sustainably produces food in all coastal, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, including forests, farmlands and urban areas.

Its benefits include the production of protein from marine resources, the integration of wetlands with aquaculture systems and fish farming, and the use of forestry systems for food production, Madramootoo said, referring to agroforestry. Afforestation (forest management) can benefit people’s livelihoods, he adds: increasing food production, supporting conservation and increasing carbon stocks.

Madramootoo says the natural landscape approach can also be applied to food production in urban and peri-urban areas directly surrounding cities.

Trees in peri-urban and urban areas can provide food, provide shade, have a cooling effect, and sequester carbon. Rooftops can be used to grow food. Gray water and waste energy in your home can be used to grow food in small plots, shaded houses, or frost-prone covered tunnels.

In congested urban peri-urban areas, vertical farms can be used in warehouses and abandoned buildings to produce food, for example. This reduces the need for water and costly chemical inputs and reduces the waste stream.

This kind of vertical farm has become more and more popular in recent years. Using LEDs to grow crops indoors and without soil, these farms are highly automated and feed nutrient-rich water directly to the plant roots.

They use no pesticides and reduce water use by 95 percent, says Manson of Vertical Farms. They produce 100 times the output of a comparably sized plot of horizontal land.

The growing season never ends, so fresh, organic vegetables can be quickly delivered to local restaurants and supermarkets all year round. And they offer well-paid jobs in previously abandoned spaces within neglected neighborhoods.

