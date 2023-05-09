Airtable: 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50





Founders: Howie Liu (CEO), Andrew Ofstad, Emmett Nicholas Launched: 2013 Headquarters: San Francisco Funding: $1.3 billion Valuation: $11 billion Key Technologies: Cloud Computing, Low-Code/No-Code Software Industry: Appearances on the Enterprise Technology Disruptor 50 list so far: 3 (33rd in 2022)

The idea that anyone can build an online application for their role or team, far from where software developers sit, is a marvel to a group of startups in the low-code/no-code space. brought growth. air table.

The idea, which seems so simple, is that the company will be valued at $11 billion by the end of 2021, and clients ranging from Levi’s to Expedia will pay employees at any desk, if not more than a customized spreadsheet. also provides software for creating your own apps. Shopify, Intuit, BlackRock, Penguin Random House, Spotify. Hundreds of thousands of organizations in all, including 80% of the Fortune 100.

But a lot has changed in just over a year, including one of the biggest technological innovations.

Generative AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the #1 CNBC Disruptor Company of 2023, have quickly entered the market so workers no longer have to worry about no-code or low-code and let AI write the code for them I can. Airtable sees this not as a threat, but as a complement to its underlying premise, which it believes is already being done in parallel with the work its software is doing on behalf of companies. increase.

One of our clients, IT consultant SHI International, said in a recent case study that ChatGPT wrote enough code in two minutes, saving an executive 20 hours of work, and then integrated with Airtable to write formulas. and can undertake some of the custom writing. Run scripts within the Airtable platform to accelerate building apps at scale across key use cases, from production to scheduling to resource allocation to supply chain.

2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 Details

We’re still out on how big AI integration will be in the low-code future, but in the meantime, a downturn in the tech economy has hit Airtable, making it a little humbled when it comes to its lofty ambitions not long ago becoming achievable. I saw.

After raising a major round of funding in late 2021 and reaching a valuation of $11 billion, CEO and co-founder Howie Liu told CNBC: at nearly every company out there. ”

This has proven to be too many seats for a sector moving from growing at any cost to a more explicit focus on lean operations and generating profits. Last December, Airtable laid off about 20% of its staff as it launched a “new direction,” according to a blog post.

Liu said the company has evolved “from its roots as a bottom-up recruitment product serving teams in organizations of all sizes to a company focused on delivering connected apps to large enterprises.” said it does.

Large companies have already generated the majority of Airtable’s revenue for some time, with over 100% growth from 2021 to 2022. It’s also the market segment where Airtable sees building apps that reach the widest user base, not just individuals. A team, but an entire department.

When it came to gaining more market share, Liu, who once believed Airtable could “successfully pursue them all in parallel,” said that in the current economic and market environment, its “furious pace.” need to be re-evaluated.

This is not to say that the no-code/low-code opportunity has stopped growing. Gartner recently predicted that the low-code market will reach $26.9 billion by 2023, up nearly 20% year-over-year, even as enterprise IT spending has declined. But collaboration and productivity software is also a crowded niche, with Notion, ranked No. 32 on the 2023 CNBC Disruptors list, and a range of similar offerings, including Asana, Smartsheet, and Monday.com. There are many companies that are

Meanwhile, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have been building their own low-code offerings for years as their own race to grab more market share in the cloud across their full suite of software services increases. I have invested heavily.

Beyond the annual Disruptor 50 list, sign up for our original weekly newsletter detailing the companies making the list and their innovative founders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/09/airtable-disruptor-50.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos