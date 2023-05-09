Google breaks post-Roe promise to protect abortion privacy





Comment on this articleComment

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, privacy advocates, including myself, issued a warning that data from smartphones could be used to prosecute abortions. Google presented a partial solution. It involved aggressively removing large amounts of location data when people visited particularly private locations such as abortion clinics, hospitals, and shelters.

Almost a year later, my research reveals that Google isn’t doing it in a consistent way. And that reaction to me shows it’s not accountable.

Under the Federal Trade Commission’s authority, it is probably illegal to mislead the public about data privacy practices. Google’s scrutiny of our intimate affairs is not only creepy, it’s also a reminder that we let the whims of giant corporations take over key elements of our civil rights. (Here are some steps you can take to limit Google’s monitoring.)

We ran a series of tests on Google Maps to see if the tech giant lived up to its promise to remove data when users visited abortion clinics. (Video: Monica Rodman/Washington Post)

I’ve been conducting an experiment to test Google’s privacy promises. Over the past few weeks, I used Google Maps to visit 10 abortion clinics, medical centers, and fertility specialists across California. A colleague visited two more locations in Florida.

About halfway through my visit, I saw Google keeping a map of my activity that may have been made by a private investigator.

For example, last Monday I visited the Planned Parenthood Clinic in San Francisco and two nearby hospitals. A week later, my girlfriend’s trips to all three locations were still showing up in one of my test phone’s location histories. Looking back at the map, it clearly says “Planned Parenthood San Francisco Health Center.”

This doesn’t happen every time. After he sat in the parking lot of her two clinics south of San Francisco for 15 minutes, Google deleted each from my location history within her 24 hours. So did a colleague of mine during her two visits to the Florida clinic.

We tested several variables, including how long you spent in that location, whether you took a photo there, or whether you tapped the “I’m here” button on Google Maps. We were unable to identify patterns in the data retained and deleted by Google.

A lot of the time, Google recorded my location on my timeline, but just labeled it as a neighborhood name instead of a specific clinic. On one occasion, my visit to a Planned Parenthood clinic was labeled as the coffee shop next door and was recorded.

I shared my experience with Google, including half a dozen screenshots. Spokeswoman Genevieve Park reiterated the company’s previous promises, failing to address many of the discrepancies.

Our system recognizes that you have visited certain, particularly personal locations, including medical facilities such as counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, and cosmetic surgery clinics. If identified, the location will be removed. An entry from Location History, Park emailed shortly after they visited. She did not specify how Google would identify such locations or how long it would take to remove them.

Google’s response to me also put the blame on individual users. According to Park, users can delete their location data and stop the company from collecting it if they know where to look in Google’s many settings.

I’m not the only one to notice Google’s failure. Aditi Ramesh, policy manager for his group Accountable Tech, has been running his own version of this test over the past few months with similar results. In about 60% of her tests, Google failed to remove location data.

No one should be tracked or targeted for personal health decisions. But that’s exactly what Big Tech’s current surveillance advertising business model is designed for, Ramesh told me.

In my tests, I adjusted the privacy settings on my iPhone and Android phone to allow Google to record my location history. This is stored on our servers and displayed in something called Google Timeline.

Google turns that setting off by default, but many Google services, from search to maps, try to hand over location data with the promise of a better experience. It may still be on.

The data problem with Google goes beyond just location. Depending on your privacy settings, Google may also keep records of your searches and interactions with our apps.

Google never promised to actively remove abortion searches. But with this setting turned on, I found that Google was recording every search I made for abortion clinics, and exactly when and how I searched for directions to get there.

the price of surveillance

Privacy advocates say a digital footprint, including location information, could be evidence used to investigate or prosecute someone who performed an abortion, provided an abortion, or helped someone else get an abortion. said.

Today, most criminal abortion cases begin with human reporting to authorities, not data. However, the data may be accessed later or submitted as evidence, so you should take any commitments from Google seriously.

How the data is used becomes apparent after it occurs, and in some cases after it occurs. One of his goals in protecting privacy is to stop misuse of information before anything happens, says Jake Snow, senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union in the Northern California ACLU.

Overall, Google is receiving more and more what are known as geofence warrants. This is when asked to surrender the identities of people known to be in a particular area.

This kind of digital surveillance is a concern for many, not just those seeking abortions. According to Snow, he has seen prosecutions of parents who kidnap or abuse their children in an attempt to get them to receive gender-affirming care. It’s not hard to imagine that the repositories of digital information companies owned by Google could also be subject to this type of prosecution.

Rep. Sarah Jacobs (D-California) is one of the few lawmakers to propose greater protections for health information held by companies such as Google.

Google should remove this location information and keep its promise to keep people’s information private and secure. But it should be the responsibility of the company to do the right thing, not the responsibility of the individual to know how best to protect themselves, says Jacobs.

So what should you do? When caregiving is needed and the law is at stake, advocates say understanding who to trust is a top priority. If you have legal questions, our organization’s If/When/How provides a legal helpline.

Colleagues at The Washington Posts Help Desk have created a guide on how to avoid leaving a digital trail when seeking an abortion, from incognito browsing to location tracking.

If you want to make sure Google doesn’t track your location: You can see what Google already has about your location by visiting timeline.google.com. To prevent this information from being collected, go to the Google Activity Controls page (you must be logged in), look for Location History, and turn it off.

Or another option: use fewer Google services. For example, Apple Maps is designed to minimize data collection and does not associate where you’ve been with your Apple ID. According to Apple, where possible, we only process location information on the end device and not on Apple’s servers.

Laura Stevens contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/05/09/google-privacy-abortion-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos