Why is there a Google Interference Regulation in Brazil? | | Natalia Viana





On Monday, May 1st, Brazilians were surprised when they visited Google’s homepage. Underneath the familiar search field was a link that read: Anyone who clicked the link was taken to his Google blog criticizing Bill 2630, which was due to be voted on by the Brazilian Congress the next day.

The search homepage, used by more than 90% of Brazil’s 160 million internet users, is another link that says the fake news bill could create confusion about what is true and what is false in Brazil. I claim there is.

Known as the Fake News Act, the bill, which Google has criticized, tightens transparency requirements and requires social media, search engines, and messaging services to detect and remove illegal content and criticize others for not doing so. heavy fines will be imposed. Technology companies are also obliged to pay for the journalism content used in negotiation schemes such as those employed in Australia.

Critics argue that the bill has not been sufficiently debated in society. In the end, the vote was suspended, but not for lack of discussion. An organized fake news campaign, led by many of the same pro-Bolsonaro influencers who tried to overturn the Brazilian election, has allied with Google, Facebook and Tiktok against the regulation to pass the proposed law. It scared internet users by branding it a censorship bill.

The newspaper Folha de S Paulo reported that Google’s strategy included sending emails to YouTubers asking them to invest less money in their channels and talk to Congress. The tech giant also fiddled with search results, prominently displaying its own blog posts and other articles critical of the bill, according to a study by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Google denied manipulating the search engine and claimed it bought ads like other companies. The company withdrew the link after being accused of misleading advertising by the Department of Justice, but defended its actions by saying all Brazilians are entitled to participate in the conversation. He added that he is committed to communicating publicly and transparently.

Many users also reported that the search autocomplete was behaving strangely. When you enter the invoice number, one of the options is whether the invoice can increase false information online and harm users, or whether the invoice can affect the Internet. That’s what it means. Neither are probably common search terms. They are really anti-regulatory marketing slogans.

As president of Brazil’s Digital Journalism Association (Ajor), I’ve seen the technology lobby become increasingly aggressive in recent months. The tech giant has spent a lot of time talking to all journalism associations, including ours, about their concerns. Both decided to support the law. That’s when big tech companies started saying they wouldn’t have any more funding for their journalism programs, much like they told YouTube creators.

Heavy armament isn’t just bad for journalists’ relationships with tech platforms. Bolsonaro’s allies have offered an opportunity to regain momentum after being the focus of a massive investigation into a disinformation-fueled campaign in which mobs stormed government buildings in Brasria in January. The fake news campaign against the law was led by the same people who led the fake news campaign to overturn the election results.

This is not just a Brazilian problem. What’s happening in my country shows tech giants are ready to be more aggressive as dozens of countries from Indonesia to Nigeria debate adopting greater tech regulations. In Canada and Australia, Facebook and Google removed news content from their platforms, putting pressure on the media industry. In the meantime, they seem to have abandoned the pretense of not mediating content.

That is why I am baffled that the US media and public opinion have not followed up on or condemned these actions. U.S. lawmakers threaten to block TikTok as a Chinese government agency, but U.S. companies are thriving in foreign democracies that just want a way out of the chaos that technology has created. .

Indeed, the failure of the US to regulate its own tech companies is what made the current state of the world possible, and in most countries a handful of companies manipulate public opinion and thwart the efforts of Congress. effectively control public discourse with unprecedented power to regulate them. They have the power to preserve or crush democracy. Now that the spirits are out of the bottle, if American citizens and politicians won’t dare to curb their companies, who will?

Natalia Viana is Executive Director of Brazilian investigative journalism outlet Agncia Pblica. She works as part of an international consortium of investigative journalists and her work has been featured in The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Nation and the BBC.

