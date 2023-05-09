Integrating Online Retail and In-Store Experiences — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





How is it doing in retail?

The different types of technology and innovative approaches we’ve just seen have helped these industries find ways to incorporate online technology and live experiences into a balanced approach. When it comes to retail, one of the most productive moves to date has been to offer a mobile her app that customers can use when they visit the store.

It allows shoppers to discover the latest offers, read customer reviews, pay for products, and easily participate in loyalty schemes. According to a study conducted by Synchrony, the average number of retail apps people use is currently 4, and there are signs that this total is gradually increasing.

A survey of more than 1,200 shoppers found that 83% of shoppers were satisfied with using the app to shop, a decrease in the percentage of unsatisfied shoppers since the last survey. It turns out that there is

Target has one of the most widely used retail apps, allowing customers to scan items and pay quickly. Walmart’s mobile app successfully blends online shopping with visiting a physical store.

For example, you can pre-order everything and let them know when to pick it up. In-store maps make navigating easier, and you can use the app to try on clothes virtually, or use augmented reality to see what your furniture will look like in your home.

Retailers have joined other industries in looking for ways to combine modern technology with the physical shopping experience. We look forward to seeing more innovation in this regard as technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence continue to grow.

