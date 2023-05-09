Google I/O 2023: What to Expect and How to Watch





Being in California this May means a lot to see. Our wildflowers are in full bloom, we have snowpacks to brag about, and endless developer conferences with all the big tech companies.

Google is usually the company that runs the developer conference season. The company’s annual I/O conference kicks off this Wednesday morning with a keynote. As with last year, developer sessions will be held online rather than in person. But unlike last year, Google will host a crowd of thousands of employees, partners, industry analysts and media at its Shoreline amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif., a short self-driving car ride from its headquarters. will give a keynote speech. WIRED will be attended by several reporters. The rest of the members will watch on the live stream. You can also watch at home.

I/O is technically an event where software programmers attend sessions to learn how to build apps for the Google platform. But the company will also use its opening day keynote to announce new hardware, software, and services to the public.

A lot of hardware news has already been leaked by rumor watchers, some even by Google itself, so there’s quite a bit of speculation about what might be announced. As always, you should be prepared for some surprises as well.

Google likes to announce the latest versions of its Pixel phones at I/O. We can be sure that the company’s first foldable handset, his Pixel Fold, will be fully unveiled on Wednesday. The device was teased by Google last week, wanting to know how the hardware works and what optimizations have been made to improve Android’s performance on foldable screens. rice field. We also expected to see his budget-minded Pixel 7A. His low-priced Pixel model traditionally appears during his I/O keynote. We also expect his Pixel tablet to show off the latest ways Android has been optimized for big screens.

TheMatter standard was recently launched that promises interoperability between smart home devices. You should stay up to date on how the ecosystem of compatible gadgets is growing.

Of course, you can expect machine intelligence to take center stage at this year’s I/O keynote. The majority of the presentation will be devoted to Google’s LaMDA and Bard conversational and generative AI technologies, and how the company has incorporated these elements into its search, messaging, and other services. A demonstration is also included. I/O also traditionally gets updates to the latest versions of Android and previews of new features added to Google apps like Photos, Maps, and Workspace.

Viewing method

Keynotes begin Wednesday, May 10 at 1:00 PM ET, 10:00 AM PT. The presentation is expected to last approximately two hours. You can stream it on this page, or on the I/O website if you feel like Google isn’t getting enough web traffic lately. You can also watch it live on his YouTube page on Google. (There is also an American Sign Language stream.)

Check back on WIRED.com during and after the event for all sorts of geek analysis on what was announced and what it means. We run a live blog and compile all the news from the show.

If you want a peek into the experience of an I/O developer, you can sign up to attend a software session. As with last year, participation is free, but you will need to create an account to access the technical plenary. There will be a developer keynote right after Wednesday’s main keynote.

