Microsoft Advertising Introduces Chat API for Publishers





Microsoft Advertising today announced a new API for publishers, apps, and online services to serve ads through chat. The new Chat API allows sites and apps to customize their chat experience, choose the best ad formats, and embed ads relevant to their audience.

This follows Microsoft’s announcement last week of new visual features and capabilities for Bing Chat users. Users will see more visual components in Bing Chat, and new chat history, export, and share features will make it easier to use regularly as part of the Edge experience.

Overall, Bing has over 100 million daily active users, and at Microsoft, about a third of those users use chat every day. Bing Chat has participated in over 500 million chats since it launched in February. Also, his 15% of users use this chat to generate new content.

why you care. A more robust chat experience with video provides more context for your ads. Microsoft is using APIs to reach out to publishers and other partners to build this next wave of chat experiences together.

what to expect The new chat API allows publishers to build their own chat experiences on sites and apps that serve ads from Microsoft or other companies.

Microsoft encourages experimentation while promising to keep advertisers’ ad supply chains undisturbed. Advertisers using Microsoft Advertising are shown in chat based on the same results-based metrics that serve ads on other Microsoft assets such as search and video games.

Kya Sainsbury-Carter, corporate vice president of Microsoft Advertising, said: “Marketers are exhausted, under-resourced, and have gone through three crazy years of pandemics and wars and economies. You seek evolution and transformation that will help move your business forward in a way that secures

Monetize your chat experience. The new APIs offer publishers who embed Chat in their sites and apps the opportunity to monetize using learnings from Microsoft Advertising on how to serve relevant ads in Chat.

“Our goal is to really focus [publishers] It’s about being an expert on the monetization part, debating what’s best for your audience and creating the best overall experience,” Sainsbury-Carter said.

New Bing vertical. In his February, Microsoft announced a new Bing that added chat to search. Microsoft is slowly delivering ads per vertical in these chats so there’s no confusion.

We are currently implementing Hotel Ads. Next, focus on verticals such as travel and real estate.

“Integrated [ads] Being in the chat and conversation flow when you’re asking specific questions about these things is very powerful,” says Sainsbury-Carter. “We are also very focused on getting the basics right. As you can imagine with new technology, we pay close attention to holistic optimization of the ad experience and fine tune the marketplace. We’re tweaking it to make sure we’re showing relevant and relevant ads in relation to this deeper context we can get…conversational mode.”

Context is king. Microsoft has kept its ad load low in chat so far, but consumer response is promising.

Sainsbury-Carter said:

Bing Chat queries are on average three times longer than traditional search queries. It has more context, which can make chat ads more relevant than traditional search.

“When you run a long query in traditional search, search engines pick just a few words and look for those keywords to give you what they think you’re looking for,” explains Sainsbury-Carter. . “As the duration of the conversation increases, [in chat], there’s more to come, but what I really want to move forward is the context. So as long as you can deliver relevant ads, you can expect engagement. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://martech.org/microsoft-advertising-introduces-bing-chat-api-for-publishers/

