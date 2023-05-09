How Open Source LLMs Are Challenging OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft





This article is part of a series exploring the business of artificial intelligence

Over the past few years, wealthy tech companies seemed poised to dominate the growing market for large-scale language models (LLMs). And recent earnings reports from big tech companies suggested they were in control. Microsoft’s announcement in particular shows that Microsoft has created his billion-dollar business out of AI services, such as through Azure OpenAI services and the workloads his OpenAI runs on cloud infrastructure.

But recently leaked internal documents from Google show that big tech’s market share is not as safe as it seems, thanks to advances in open source LLMs. In short, the documentation says we have no moat and neither does OpenAI. The dynamics of the market are slowly changing from bigger is better, to cheaper is better, more efficient is better, and customizable is better. And while there will always be a market for his LLM and generative AI products that are cloud-based, customers can now also explore open source options.

A moat of large language models

A GPT-3 paper published in 2020 showed the potential for scale. With 175 billion parameters, the model was able to do many things it wasn’t trained to do. The evolution of GPT models suggests that if we create larger LLMs and continue to train them on larger datasets, we can create more performant models.

The success of GPT-3 has sparked interest in creating larger language models. Several research papers have investigated the attractive properties of LLM, including its emergent capacity. At the same time, AI labs raced to create ever-larger models. Examples are Gopher (280B parameters), LaMDA (137B parameters), PaLM (540B parameters) and Megatron-Turing (530B parameters).

At the same time, however, the LLM community has undergone more unfavorable changes. As the focus shifted to creating larger LLMs, the cost of research and innovation rose dramatically. Models like GPT-3 cost millions of dollars to train and run. As a result, work on LLMs has become confined to a few wealthy companies and their associated AI labs.

As AI labs become dependent on the financial backing of commercial entities, the pressure to monetize the technology increases. This has led them to create products around their own technology. At the same time, it was necessary to make a moat around the product. A moat is a defense mechanism that prevents competitors from copying your product or business.

The main moats of LLM are 1) training data, 2) model weights, and 3) training and inference costs. Large tech companies already have an edge on (3), as they are the only companies that can afford to train and run LLMs at very large scale. Even open-source alternatives to GPT-3 like BLOOM and OPT175-B are virtually inaccessible to cash-strapped organizations that cannot afford to buy or rent thousands of GPUs.

But in order to gain an edge in the other two areas, tech companies have moved towards making this area more obscure and less shared. OpenAI is probably the most representative example. We moved from an AI lab that published all of our research to a startup that sells API access to our models. They don’t even publish details about the training data and model architecture.

For a long time it seemed like a race to the bottom, with big tech companies pouring more money into LLMs and making the space more secretive.

open source LLMs

As LLM power became concentrated in a few big technology companies, the open source community responded. After the release of ChatGPT, their efforts stepped up, showing the increasing potential for a command-following language model in a variety of applications. In the past few months, several open source LLMs of his have been released that challenge the entire business model established by Big Tech.

These open source alternatives to ChatGPT prove some important points. First, LLMs with billions of parameters can compete with very large models in terms of performance when trained on very large datasets. Second, a small LLM can be fine-tuned to an impressive degree with a very small budget and a modest amount of data. Finally, this is nothing new. The pace of progress of his LLM in open source is much faster than in a closed ecosystem. This is because different teams can build on each other’s work.

Most of these LLMs are in the 7-13 billion parameter range and can run on powerful consumer GPUs. Interestingly, the move was sparked by the release of LLaMA, his LLM family of open source developed by Meta. Soon after, researchers from various universities released Alpaca and Vicuna. These two models were built on top of LLaMA and fine-tuned to follow ChatGPT-like mandates.

LLaMAs license prohibits commercial use. Databricks’ Dolly 2 solves this problem by building on top of EleutherAIs Pythia model. Open Assistant is a fully open model that provides access to everything: code, model weights, training data, and more.

These models also make use of techniques such as low-rank adaptation (LoRA) that reduce the cost of training by up to 1000x.

These models provide an alternative for companies wishing to use LLM in their applications. Now they have access to low-cost models that can run on their own servers and can be updated frequently with their own data on a very small budget.

What does this mean for big tech companies? As a Google memo warned, technology is becoming a competitive market now that cutting-edge research in LLMs is affordable. Maintaining an edge is getting harder. Research institutes around the world are building on each other’s research, exploring the solution space in a breadth-first manner that far exceeds our own capabilities. We can try to keep our secrets tight, or learn from each other, while outside innovation undermines its value.

What will happen to the market for closed LLMs?

Clearly, big tech companies cannot monopolize the LLM market. However, this does not mean that the market for cloud-based language models will disappear. As AI researcher Andrej Karpathy points out, his open-source LLM ecosystem faces several problems, including the high cost of pre-training the base model.

Oops, I haven’t been tweeting much lately. I mostly watch with interest that his open source LLM ecosystem is experiencing early signs of a Cambrian explosion. Roughly speaking the story so far:

1. Pre-training of LLM-based models is still very expensive. Think: supercomputer + months.

— Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) May 6, 2023

At the same time, open source LLM is not for everyone. Serverless black box solutions are still very attractive to companies that don’t have machine learning talent in house and want to quickly integrate his LLM into their application with a few API calls. At the same time, companies such as Microsoft and Google have very strong distribution channels through their applications and customer base.

However, open source community efforts have expanded the market and made it possible to use LLM in new environments such as your own laptop. At the same time, they have commoditized the market to some extent, forcing the tech giants to offer more competitive prices to their customers.The LLM space is evolving very quickly. It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming weeks or months.

