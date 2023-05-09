Travel Tech Expands Reach at Hospitality Schools





Richie Karaburun enjoyed the scenery along Cannes’ seaside boulevard, gazing at turquoise waters and umbrella-studded beaches. Recognizing the restaurant his family had eaten at the previous summer, he could almost smell the buttery fresh catch mingled with the salt air.

But this wasn’t a return trip to France for the New York University professor, but an assignment for a destination marketing and branding class. And instead of strolling down the Croisette, Karaburun was in his office watching his YouTube 360 ​​videos wearing an Oculus virtual reality headset.

Hed asked the class to compare one of the immersive videos to their recent experience and point out the technology’s potential for travel marketing organizations. Imagine how easy it would be to pick your next vacation if you could virtually smell it.

We’ve been talking about this need for years, but COVID has only accelerated digitization [of hospitality education].

Richie Callabrun – New York University

Karaburun says he wants to actually touch certain things while wearing the virtual reality headset. It gives me that feeling. There is no longer a strict line between what is real and what is virtual. Its border is now gray. It will soon disappear.

As the example of Karaburun shows, the lines that once separated cutting-edge travel technology and hospitality schools are also fading. Gone are the days when students learned hotel property management systems in DOS. The technological revolution in the classroom, fueled by COVID and partnerships with industry leaders, has exposed many of today’s students to modern cloud-based systems, learning to become as much entrepreneurs as hotel and restaurant managers. I mean

Karaburun says the difference in approach to technology in hospitality colleges is very clear, talking about the boundaries between BC and AC, date systems that have nothing to do with the traditional Christian calendar.

I mean before coronavirus and after coronavirus.We’ve been talking about this need for years, but COVID has only accelerated digitization [of hospitality education], He said. The first method we started with was online learning by default. One day, just snap your fingers and oops, everyone will be online.

Partnership Drives Innovation in Hospitality Schools

The move to more technology in hospitality schools accelerated as people who continued to travel during the pandemic demanded more. Touchless check-in and check-out. Keyless Entry. A mobile app to control your TV or air conditioner in your room. Progress found its way to school.

Matthijs Welle, CEO of hospitality tech company Mews, recalls a conversation he had with a hotel school student seven years ago.

Welle said he couldn’t understand why the school wasn’t embracing technology and teaching students how technology could enable better hospitality.

But now all the major hotel management schools in his native Netherlands teach the Mews cloud-based platform in their classrooms and training hotels. While acknowledging the role of the pandemic in forcing change, Well credits students with demanding what he calls security guard replacements among travel department managers and university teachers. I think.

They can no longer ignore it. [technology] It’s a central part of students’ lives, said Well. At this point, many teachers cannot hesitate to do so. they have to accept it.

Matthijs Welle – Muse

While a guest lecturer at a school in The Hague earlier this year, students posed questions to Well on topics such as venture financing, fintech and artificial intelligence.

“I was overwhelmed by the level of questions I received,” he said with a laugh. They do deep research into technology and how startups operate. I went to the same hotel school 20 years before him, and no one ever thought of leaving this industry and going to a startup or using technology in any way.

Welle argues that once this generation of students becomes a leader in the field, they will no longer stand by the inefficiencies of outdated management systems that were thought to be too deeply integrated to change, and not just to the industry, but to the consumer as well. I believe he will advocate for changes he thinks will bring benefits.

I feel there is inertia in our industry. It’s been broken for a long time and I truly believe someone needs to come and fix it.

Mews’ commitment to hospitality education extends to a new partnership with pop-up hospitality school pioneer Saira Hospitality. Under the deal, Saira will establish her five new hospitality schools, starting in London in June and in Amsterdam later this year. Students are trained in the school curriculum and, after completing the program, are employed by properties running the Mews property management system.

Harsha LAcqua, Founder and CEO of Sairas, said, “Our two companies are passionate about challenging the status quo and innovating. Mews provides technology and Saira provides talent and education. ‘ said. In just one conversation with him, it became clear that graduates would greatly benefit from using Mews’ technology platform to improve hospitality training and services, and ultimately give new impetus to the industry. became.

In another partnership announced this week, B2B hotel and travel distribution specialist Hotelbeds will align its TravelTech Lab with a startup program led by Karaburun, NYU’s startup program. Partners provide support and guidance to help new companies explore technology-based solutions to improve travel.

Nicolas Huss, CEO of Hotelbeds, says innovation has always been part of our DNA and a key focus of our goal of reducing friction across the travel ecosystem. Bringing together two innovation hubs is a powerful combination. We were excited to see what initiatives the startups participating in the program could develop and how we could work together to bring them to market.

Choosing the most effective travel techniques

The partnership also prompted Cloudbeds, a cloud-based hotel management platform, to get involved in teaching hospitality after COVID forced schools to change everything, said Sebastien, vice president of partnerships at the company. says Leitner.

During the pandemic, several universities called frantically to tell us that their entire technical infrastructure was onsite. We moved our classes to the cloud and moved from in-person training to Zoom classes. We need an infrastructure that works in the cloud so that students can learn how to manage technology in the hospitality industry.

Cloudbeds partnered with partner schools, such as the EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, to provide the tools they needed and what they were taught about the system.

Leitner said he definitely cite the pandemic as a factor driving the adoption of technology in schools. Certainly an accelerator to a trend that was already happening.

He, too, has found a receptive audience among students raised on technology and impatient with old ways of doing things like hotel receptions.

Traditional hotel receptionists take data from customers and enter it into databases, Leitner said. What this pandemic has taught us is that this task can be transferred to the customer himself. Over time, the role of the receptionist may become a natural conversationalist with guests rather than just a data entry specialist.

Leitner took great satisfaction in the complaints he heard from some of the instructors. When a student used a unique access code to create a special offer and made it public on his website for the hotel, and did other exercises, the student using the cloud-based system did not work with the old system. It took less than a few minutes for a student to complete.

Lightner remembered the conversation. My instructor came up to me and he said, ‘Sebastian, your tool is too fast. They are finishing these exercises much sooner than they used to, so they need more content. I said folks, that’s the best compliment you can give me.

The instructor, in his defense, had to make many adjustments during difficult times. Julia Krebs, a lecturer at her Les Roche her campus in Marbella, Spain, recalled the transition in March 2020 when the country announced Thursday that all schools would be closed by Monday.

This was a big challenge for us, she said. We are a very hands-on school. Hospitality has a lot to do with service and procedures.

In addition to soaking up the lectures and tests, the students practiced the guest check-in routine. They went to the kitchen to cook. They will learn the proper ways to set the table, serve wine in all aspects of the business, and be able to supervise activities reliably enough to manage a team without having to perform the tasks themselves. Did.

It was a big challenge, said Krebs. How do you teach practical skills online? you don’t.

Administrators, instructors and students have all adapted to the run, Krebs said. The difficult days of COVID have strengthened hospitality schools in ways big and small.

It has sped up the process, she said.Now all our students have [Microsoft] team account. And even now, when we meet face to face on campus, we still use it to some extent.

For example, if there are many classes scheduled in the morning, students can attend a professor’s tutoring session online in the afternoon, which was previously not possible due to scheduling issues.

With access to cutting-edge technology such as a cloud-based property management system and a demo version of a bathroom body dryer that helps hotel guests save on in-room tablets and towels, students can see the future of the industry. can experience

We can still use technology to complement our experience at the end of the day, she said. you can choose to use. You can diversify it and improve your experience.

