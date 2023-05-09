Google Introduces Coveted Enhanced Google Photos Features





Google is testing another powerful Google Photos upgrade.

SOPA Image/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to a new report, Google is testing an all-new Memories-based homepage feature in its Google Photos app that could revolutionize the way people use the app.

Revealed by tipster Nail Sadykov in the unofficial but popular Google News Telegram group, the new features include screenshots of the updated interface that includes a new slider near the bottom of the screen.

the slider[すべての写真]from[思い出]to switch from a normal timeline-based view to one that instead groups photos according to themes and events. Examples are “Journey to Kurski” and “Christmas Under His Tree”, each presented as a collage of image thumbnails of various shapes and sizes.A title is automatically generated, but you can add a new[編集]You can change it by tapping the button.

According to the report, when you tap the collage, it opens full screen, just like if you opened it from the Memories carousel at the top of your regular feed. Unfortunately, this new feature is currently and it’s unclear when it will be available to all users.

Google is testing a new “Memories” feed in the Google Photos app.

Nail Sadikoff

If Google rolls out this update (which I personally hope it will), it will open up a whole new way of using apps. Google Photos does a good job of displaying interesting content via the Memories feature, but scrolling through the main chronological feed reveals all your saved photos and videos. I don’t think many people feel compelled to pick up their phones to scroll back through their Google Photos timeline.

On the other hand, a curated feed containing only the most interesting images is arguably far more engaging, especially when delivered in a format familiar to those used to scrolling through social media posts. You can imagine future users turning to Google Photos and missing idle moments in ways that make no sense today.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see where Google takes this idea.

