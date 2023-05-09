



9 May – UEFA has signed an agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA) to share ESA-developed space technology solutions with the European football ecosystem.

For many fans, this seems like a great way to get rid of their least favorite player or owner.For UEFA, it is an opportunity to grow and explore new innovations and how they can be applied to football. The MoU was signed as part of the UEFA Innovation Hub’s cross-industry collaboration initiative.

We believe this partnership with ESA will bring incredible value to UEFA. This is an important strategic opportunity for European football by leveraging the expertise, networks and resources of innovative pioneers like ESA and considering joint collaborations to create relevant and concrete solutions. It’s a way of addressing some of the challenges. The partnership also underscores UEFA’s ambition to foster new types of cooperation to meet current and future challenges.

Priority projects for the new alliance include:

ESA will leverage its expertise to support the UEFA Grow team in enhancing UEFA’s artificial intelligence (AI) pitch detection tool based on data and satellite imagery. economic data, weather data, health data, etc.). This enhanced tool cross-references the presence of football fields and their positive impact on local communities.

Crowd management solution:

The ESA is launching a technology solicitation for crowd management solutions with the aim of collecting more accurate data on crowd movement around stadiums and giving UEFA access to historical crowd data for specific venues.

ESA proposes to leverage the space industry’s research on sustainability to explore the potential of these technologies and advance social and environmental solutions across European football.

We are proud to see UEFA bring space-based innovations to professional football competitions. ESA has a strong track record of driving innovation and competitiveness in Europe, and this new partnership will allow professional football clubs to tap into ESA’s extensive network of expertise. Director of Responsibility Javier Benedict said.

