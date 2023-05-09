Google Photos Gets Improved Editing Interface For Tablets And Big Screens: Learn More





Google Photos is reportedly getting a revamped interface for tablets and big-screen editing tools. The app layout as seen on tablets and in landscape mode is just a scaled-up version of the app interface. However, leaked images of Google Photos’ new layout have surfaced online, showing a more user-friendly design. The editing tools have been rearranged for easier access. Editing tools in Google Photos now appear at the bottom.

According to a Twitter thread by Google News Telegram channel editor @Nail_Sadykov, Google Photos is testing a new layout for tablets and large screen devices. A redesigned interface for Google Photos for tablets was also posted on the Google News Telegram channel. This interface makes editing tools easily accessible on a large display.

The revamped design will reportedly display editing tools on the right side panel and the photo being edited on the left. Editing tools in Google Photos are now displayed at the bottom. However, the existing tools themselves remain unchanged.

Google Photos offers an array of editing tools such as correct, crop, rotate, magic eraser, and color adjustments. The new layout makes it easier for users to move images around and zoom in and out. In particular, the new layout does not apply when photos are used in portrait mode. Currently available in the latest version of the Google Photos app, but not visible to regular users. There are no details on when it will be widely deployed.

In early March, it was reported that Google was working on a new Video Unblur feature for Google Photos. It allows users to deblur videos with intelligent sharpening and noise reduction. The feature was said to be initially powered by the machine learning capabilities of Google’s in-house Tensor chipset and later extended to other phones. Google introduced machine learning-based image processing features such as the Magic Eraser tool to his Google Photos on the Pixel 6 series. This tool allows users to remove objects from images, change the color and brightness of objects in images.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad. It is only sold in the Halo Green color option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into new territory dominated by his Apple iPad. We’ll talk more about this in the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and anywhere you can get podcasts. Affiliate links may be automatically generated. See our Ethics Statement for more information.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest videos about gadgets and technology.

iPhone maker Foxconn buys vast land in Bengaluru to diversify production

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/tablets/news/google-photos-tablet-android-edit-tool-new-interface-large-screens-4018661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos