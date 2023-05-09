New Culture will launch animal-free mozzarella at acclaimed LA pizzerias in 2024





Dive Brief: New Cultures animal-free mozzarella cheese will be on the menu next year at Nancy Silverton’s famed Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. New Culture and Pizzeria Mozza will host a series of launch events before it becomes a regular menu item. Initially he will be held in restaurants in early June, but it will be held year-round in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco. New Culture’s cheese will be the first to incorporate animal-free casein into the milk protein that gives the cheese its trademark elasticity. Dive Insight:

New Culture is launching a completely new type of food technology product. They follow a successful strategy. Start with a well-known restaurant that has a reputation for producing quality food, expand to other restaurants, and eventually retail once the product sells. Cachet.

New Culture makes animal-free casein, which is why founder and CEO Matt Gibson always had his eye on breaking into pizzerias first. When you think of cheesy pizza, New Cultures Animal Free Cheese is made by producing casein through precision fermentation, which modifies tiny organisms, including yeast, to produce casein during fermentation.New Cultures Cheese Others The ingredients are of plant origin.

As a segment, plant-based cheese sales are down slightly. US plant-based cheese sales will hit $230 million in 2022, down 1.7% in sales and down 5% in unit sales compared to the previous year, according to SPINS data. Household penetration of plant-based cheese was only 5% last year.

Research shows that consumers are intrigued by the concept of plant-based cheese, but aren’t fans of the taste. showed interest in a more palatable plant-based cheese without the texture.

New culture options may be the way to serve it.

In addition to running the pizzeria, Silverton is invaluable in helping launch New Cultures Cheese. Her Osteria Her Mozza Her one of her restaurant’s signature features is her mozzarella bar, offering a fine, fresh version of white, stretchy cheese.

I’ve always belonged to the school of thought that just because it’s a substitute doesn’t mean it has to be spectacular. Excited and felt it met our standards.

Pizzeria Mozza’s pies are ranked among the best pies in Los Angeles, and Silverton is a James Beard Award-winning chef. Food critics say the unique crust and fresh ingredients set Pizzeria Mozza apart. Silverton and New Culture are working together to refine and launch New Culture products, and pizzerias will create pies to showcase their cheese.

A similar plan worked for Impossible Foods, which first launched its signature burger at David Changs Momofuku Nishi in 2016. The burger was trendy and notorious, and the company had time to refine its formula and expand production before it became available to consumers in grocery stores. .

