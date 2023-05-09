New Chris King ARD44 allroad wheels feature a reduced carbon footprint, recyclable thermoplastic rim





Chris King has a new allroad wheelset. ARD44 is the latest addition to his range of gravel and mountain bike wheels made from recyclable thermoplastic materials.

Chris King claims the ARD44s rim’s carbon footprint is 30% lower than standard epoxy-based carbon rims.

The prepreg strips used in standard carbon rims require refrigeration and consume energy, while the FusionFiber material used in ARD44 rims is stable at room temperature.

Developed by US-based CSS Composites, Chris King said it took about 18 months of R&D to perfect the rim design.

According to Chris King, epoxy-based rim manufacturing creates a large amount of hazardous waste, while FusionFiber rim manufacturing is fully automated and waste-free. The rims also cure in approximately one-third the heating time of traditional carbon rims.

Chris King claims its nylon carbon composite rims are quieter, more impact resistant and fully recyclable.Chris King

Instead of using epoxy as the matrix to hold the carbon fibers, FusionFiber has a nylon matrix.

Among the advantages of that rim material, Chris King says that nylon is less brittle than epoxy, so it’s less likely to crack under stress.

Its flexibility means the rim is stronger and more comfortable than epoxy. Chris Kings’ tests show that the ARD44 rim is impact resistant and he can withstand up to 275% of his UCI standard of over 950 pounds of spoke pull force.

The wheelset comes with a lifetime warranty, but the FusionFiber is also recyclable, and according to Chris King, if a rider breaks a rim, it’s sent back to the factory in Utah where it’s chipped and made into something else. .

ARD44 wheel profile

The new ARD44 wheels join Chris Kings’ recently introduced range of MTB and gravel wheelsets.Chris King

The new Chris King ARD44 wheelset is designed for both road and gravel use. Its aerodynamics are tuned for his 28mm to 32mm wide tires, which are common on modern road bikes, but the wheels can handle gravel bike tires up to 47mm wide.

The rim has a 25mm inner rim width, 30.5mm outer width and 44mm deep hookless bead. Designed to work tubeless. The rim weighs 435g, but the whole wheelset weighs 1,525g.

According to Greg Hudson, Wheel Product Manager at Chris King, these ARD44 wheels represent everything we’ve come to understand about what makes a rider faster.

We already had hubs that we knew were better than the competition, but getting this rim completes the picture. The cherry on top is that the rims can also be made in a more sustainable way.

Wheels turn on Chris King R45D hubs (other colors available).Chris King

Chris King is famous for its hubs and the ARD44 wheels run on the R45D design.

It uses the Chris Kings RingDrive freehub system and has a characteristic bulge and 45 points of engagement on the freehub side of the hub body. The standard hubs come with steel bearings, but there is an upgrade option with ceramic bearings, costing an ARD44 wheelset $2,850.

Chris King makes R45D hubs in a wide range of colors. The new logo is unremarkable, but has his Chris King wordmark in black on a large black background and the ARD44 model name in small print.

Chris King ARD44 Specifications

Wheelset prices are $2,850 with steel bearings and $2,970 with ceramic bearings.Chris King

Rim Depth: 44mm Internal Width: 25mm External Width: 30.5mm Hubs: Chris King R45D Centerlock Disc Rim Billed Weight: 435g Wheelset Billed Weight: 1,525g Wheelset Price, Steel Bearings: $2,850 Wheelset Price , ceramic bearings: $2,970

