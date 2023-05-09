5 Google Sheets roadmap templates for 2023





Are you looking to visualize project goals, timelines, and outcomes? If so, these Google Sheets roadmap templates are just what you need.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the best roadmap templates available in Google Sheets and how you can use them to streamline your project management process. We’ll also cover what a good template should have and how to create one from scratch.

What’s in a good roadmap for Google Sheets?

Every roadmap template is different depending on your individual needs, but here are some general categories to look out for in online templates.

Roadmap Title Milestone Significant Date Status Priority Owner Remarks

Some believe that roadmaps should not include dates. This is because many changes can occur during the course of a project. So, depending on your preference, you should decide whether you want a template with or without a date category.

The best roadmap template in Google Sheets

Here are some of the best Google Sheets roadmap templates to help you effectively plan and manage your projects.

1. Kanban Roadmap

Kanban is a project management system developed by Taiichi Ohno, a former industrial engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation, that can divide tasks according to their progress. Following that principle, here’s a Kanban-style roadmap.

Within the template you will see two tabs:

Kanban: Roadmap milestones are displayed here by category. It is divided into Planning, In Progress, In Review, and Completed. You don’t need to edit anything in this tab. Details: List specific roadmap items here. Apart from the main field for entering entries,[優先度],[ステータス],and[詳細]You can also select or enter a value with .

access template

2. Google Sheets Product Roadmap Template

Use this standard product roadmap template to lay out milestones from the planning stage to further product enhancements. Here you can categorize your procedures or activities into his three sections: product, sales, and marketing.

These categories are classified according to the planning, execution, and development phases. Get a copy of the template to learn more about how these categories are used.

access template

3. List-style project roadmap template

Use this template if your ultimate goal is to present your project roadmap in an easy-to-understand manner. Since this is a list, the reader should read from top to bottom. This way, you can organize your steps based on their importance, putting the urgent ones at the top of the list and the other tasks at the bottom.

The template also includes priority, assignee, and detail categories. Use these fields to determine what needs to be done first and who is responsible for them.

access template

4. Agile Roadmap

The main concept behind Agile methodologies is to divide a big plan into several smaller chunks. Often used by software development teams, especially releasing product features and updates.

Our roadmap template contains multiple sprints (defined in Agile methodology), which can be thought of as phases that need to be completed one at a time. It’s designed like a quarterly roadmap template, with six sprints in each quarter.

access template

5. Now-Next-Later Roadmap

If you want to prioritize your tasks relative to your current time, this roadmap template is for you. We also recommend using this roadmap type if you later want to use categories for long-term planning. Moreover, it works well with Agile methodologies.

access template

Why use templates

Besides convenience, there are several reasons why you might want to get a copy of the template.

Incorporate project management best practices: Your goal when designing the template is to follow best practices for project management. You can see this in Agile roadmaps and Kanban style roadmaps. Equipped with formulas and dropdowns: We used some functions in our roadmap and cleaned them up and made them easier to use. There is also a dropdown list with commonly used values ​​such as low, medium and high priority. Pre-formatted to stay organized: A roadmap is useless if it’s not clean and organized. So I made sure that the roadmap Google Sheets template included conditional formatting and pre-selected colors.How to build a product roadmap

One common template type is the Google Sheets product roadmap template. It provides a product overview, development direction, and an overall timeline for phases from launch to enhancement. Here’s how to build one:

1. Identify your audience

We typically create a product roadmap and display it to our clients, stakeholders, product managers, etc. Therefore, you should adjust the product roadmap template in Google Sheets according to your specific needs and interests.

For example, when working with a product manager, you may need to create a roadmap with a detailed breakdown of activities. Another example is roadmaps for marketers. This allows marketers to see which product features are being released and when, so they can adjust their strategies accordingly.

2. Set your product range

Clearly define your product scope by identifying your product’s end goal, target audience, and value proposition. This will help us decide which features should be included in the product.

3. Decide on a timeline

Identify when the project will start and end. You don’t have to specify exact dates in your plan. Instead, you just need to present them in chronological order.

For example, you can lay out the phases for releasing different features of a new product. To be more specific, you can specify which quarter of the year it starts.

4. Choosing a Roadmap Layout

Once you have decided on all of the above, choose your roadmap format. A now-next-later structure might be better if you plan to release multiple versions of your product. On the other hand, if you want to present your milestones in an easy-to-read way, the list-style roadmap template is for you.

How to create a roadmap template

We’ve already listed the various Google Sheets Roadmap templates above. But if you can’t find one that fits your specific needs, here’s how to build a roadmap from scratch.

Step 1. Create a new spreadsheet Go to https://sheets.google.com/ and start a new spreadsheet. Enter a file name in the field called Untitled Spreadsheet. Step 2. Insert Column Headers Enter the following headers in the first row of each column. Alternatively, you can click the B icon on the top toolbar.

Note: You can add as many column headers as you need. The above are just the basic columns found in the general roadmap template.

Step 3. Add checkboxes and dropdown lists

The concept here is to give current status and urgency to major milestones. I simplified the status to a checkbox once I hit a milestone. For priority, I’ve described how to create a dropdown list in the Google Spreadsheet below.

[ステータス]Highlight the cell below the column.[挿入]>[チェックボックス]Click.

[優先度]Highlight the cell below Go to Data > Data Validation.

In the side panel that appears[ルールの追加]Click.

Enter the following information in the fields below the criteria:Low Medium High[完了]Click.Step 4. Personalize your template

The final step is to customize your new roadmap sheet with your preferred colors and font styles.

final thoughts

In fact, the roadmap template for Google Sheets is a great help in visualizing how your project will progress. Get a copy of one of the roadmap templates above to get started.

Want access to more advanced templates? Check out our premium spreadsheet templates and get 50% off with code SSP.

You can also use Google Sheets for other aspects of your work. Visit our Google Forms and Sheets Masterclass and start mastering today!

Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spreadsheetpoint.com/google-sheets-roadmap-template/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos