



Head of Technology Banking at Bank of the West. He oversees the provision of financial services to US technology companies.

Tech executives face new and rapidly evolving risks in 2023. Here, we discuss his three risks that have spurred transformations in the economy, geopolitics, and innovation. Are they on your radar?

1. Counterparty risk raises its head

In the wake of recent high-profile bank failures, many companies are assessing the risk of their entire financial partnership. One of the quickest reactions the financial services industry has seen has been capital flight from lesser-known institutions.

But simply withdrawing uninsured deposits and moving them to the top 10 banks is not a panacea. There are two ways to mitigate insufficient bank counterparty risk.

First, credit rating checks should always be part of your due diligence. For ratings from the three largest independent agencies: S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings Service and Moody’s Investors Service, please contact your bank directly or check its investor information site. Of course, a top rating isn’t an impregnable, risk-free guarantee. However, some smaller lenders are rated as highly as any Goliath. Consider evaluation before deciding to end a good relationship. Financial institutions receive the highest ratings for meeting or exceeding regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. But they also consider performance records through different economic cycles, including volatile ones like the ones we see today.

Second strategy: diversify banking operations. We make simple investment principles work. The recent record-breaking inflows into money market funds, particularly those holding safe, short-term government debt, reflect a desire for diversification as well as attractive yields. If your bank is currently one of the thousands of banks that are members of the IntraFi network, you can leverage a single relationship and be protected by his FDIC insurance against millions of deposits will be Basically, the money is split into bundles of $250,000 and deposited to other participating banks. You don’t have to have a separate direct relationship with any of them.

Also, geopolitics has replaced the Covid-19 pandemic as a major supply chain counterparty risk. The pandemic has caused companies that rely on Chinese parts to look for alternative suppliers to avoid disruption. As China’s economy reopens, the trade restrictions associated with CHIPS ACT (which we have previously written about) are a new risk catalyst, not just on the supply side. Apple and HP could move manufacturing from China to Malaysia and India if needed. But companies that sell finished products to Chinese customers cannot simply shift that demand elsewhere. Note: Lenders are now looking at potential shortcomings for companies with concentrated exposure to China, either on the supply side or the demand side.

2. Closing cybersecurity risks and collaboration gaps

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the largest cyber attack in history. What has changed since the attacker compromised his 3 billion Yahoo accounts?Cyberattacks are now taken for granted. In fact, nearly half of executives expect attacks targeting accounting and financial data to increase in 2023, according to Deloitte. Cyber ​​attacks on finance can be particularly devastating. Collaboration between finance and IT turned out to be one way he bolstered his defenses. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened enough. Only 20% of his finance leaders report that their teams work closely and consistently with their cybersecurity peers.

At the same time, 92% of CFOs are increasing their investment in technology this year, according to Gartner. Many are concerned that new technologies and ways of working will bring new cyber risks. But delaying the deployment of technology creates its own risks. That’s the risk of being late. Extensive research shows that cloud adoption improves productivity and increases revenue. The cloud’s role as a foundation for AI initiatives and as an enabler for remote workers underscores its importance to the future competitiveness of many companies. But finance and IT security need to bridge the collaboration gap to realize maximum benefit. And we need to do it while minimizing cyber risk.

Finance leaders creating technology roadmaps need to work closely with their IT staff early on. The rise of FinSecOps teams demonstrates how to foster ongoing collaboration by formalizing ongoing relationships beyond a single project. When IT and Finance truly work together, they learn each other’s jargon. They build mutual respect for the unique expertise and skill sets each brings to the table. This is the way!

3. Interest rates and the risk of a hard landing

Interest rate risk has risen steadily since the Fed began quantitative tightening. As tech companies are acutely aware, the sharpest tightening cycle in four decades poses serious headwinds. With borrowing more expensive and venture capital harder to find, the IPO market remains under pressure. But high prices also put pressure on customers. Some research firms are already seeing softening demand in business SaaS spending and consumer gadget purchases. The question is what will happen in the second half of 2023.

A recent Bloomberg survey of economists currently has a 65% chance of a recession. The Fed’s chief economist said there was a disconnect between market expectations for a rate cut this year and the Fed’s plans to postpone rate cuts until 2024. As Fed Chairman Jay Powell pointed out, what is clear is that financial conditions are tightening. All this uncertainty means that business his leaders need to remain agile and be able to adjust their forecasts.

As economists often say, the Fed will keep raising interest rates until something breaks. Were his two bank failures in the US damaging enough?Rate hikes are expected to continue. And with monetary policy lagging behind, there’s no risk if rate hikes stop.

To avoid undue exposure to interest rate fluctuations, it is wise to ensure that you are familiar with a mix of fixed and floating rate exposures on the asset and liability sides of your balance sheet. Bankers should be able to help assess the risks involved.

Clearly, 2023 presents many dynamic risks. But just by being proactive and following the guidance above, technology executives can mitigate some of them and be better able to navigate the road ahead.

