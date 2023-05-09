Phillips-Medisize and U-Turn Audio raise the volume of next-generation turntable tonearm performance





The largest turntable manufacturer in the United States and North America’s largest magnesium injection molding machine teaming to coordinate key tonearm innovations tooling costs, supply chain requirements and assembly time

HUDSON, Wisconsin, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, is a leader and proven leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of drug delivery, in-vitro diagnostics, medical technology and specialty consumer devices. Magnesium injection molding prowess in cooperation with U-Turn Audio, the largest turntable manufacturer in the country. Together, the two companies have developed a revolutionary tonearm for the next generation of turntables.

Phillips-Medisize and U-Turn Audio collaborate on tonearm innovation to create a single integrated part that reduces tooling costs, supply chain requirements, and assembly time.

“The tonearm is basically the heart of the turntable,” said Bob Hertig, President and CEO of U-Turn Audio. “It is responsible for a large part of the actual audio production. We wanted to create a tonearm that performed well.”

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), sales of records surpassed that of CDs for the first time since 1987. About 8 million units. Audiophiles at U-Turn Audio and his LP advocates have found that making a new tonearm out of magnesium offers improved mechanical and physical properties over traditional materials. The challenge, however, was finding an organization that had a proven track record in “thixomolding,” a unique process used in magnesium injection molding.

To implement the innovative tonearm concept, U-Turn Audio tapped the unique expertise of North America’s largest magnesium injection molder, Phillips-Medisize. Phillips-Medisize, a Wisconsin-based facility, leverages more than half a century of expertise spanning front-end design, development and manufacturing services for highly regulated industries, including magnesium medical devices We offer end-to-end manufacturing services.

A Harmonious Collaboration Hits All the Right Notes U-Turn and Phillips-Medisize have teamed up to integrate various tonearm parts into a single continuous piece called the OA3 Pro. Designed for U-Turn Audio’s high-end Orbit Theory turntables, the tonearm design was extremely complex, requiring a very thin wall thickness and a long, narrow core for the stem of the tonearm. The extremely high heat and pressure associated with the thixomolding process added another level of difficulty, mitigated by Phillips-Medisize’s decades of experience in mold design and flow analysis.

Eric Semingson, Advanced Development Manager at Phillips-Medisize, said: “They were open and receptive to the design assistance we provided. It saves time, which ultimately reduces the total product cost.”

From concept to completion, the entire planning and development process for the new tonearm took over a year. Taking the opportunity to update other turntable features as well, U-Turn Audio announced Orbit Theory in September 2022. Enthusiastic editorial reviews and a very enthusiastic market reaction quickly led to widespread acclaim. As a result, U-Turn Audio is now planning to ship the new tonearm with additional turntable models.

Support resources

Phillips-Medisize makes life possible Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, works with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and in-vitro diagnostics companies to design, engineer and manufacture life-saving innovations. Additionally, the company’s specialty consumer businesses support the automotive, consumer and defense industries. Phillips-Medisize, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), leverages 60 years of expertise and world-renowned capabilities to work with customers to help millions of patients, health care professionals, and individuals reach their goals each year. We provide products and solutions that help people live healthier, more productive lives. .

About Molex Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better and more connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex delivers breakthrough innovations in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Molex enables the endless possibilities of Creating Connections for Life through trusted customer and industry relationships, unmatched engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Source Molex Inc.

