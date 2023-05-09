Using technology to connect people: Hotels today need both technology and humanity





Technology is changing our world in real time and at an increasingly breakneck pace, but what are the costs? so it continues to percolate in the background. It’s a pretty interesting duality. Human nature teaches us a constant pursuit of evolution. Yet many of us fear a future dominated by technology. Will tools like ChatGPT disrupt and eventually replace entire industries? Will technological influence replace human influence? Will we lose sight of relationships and traditional touchpoints? In the quest for a good online experience, will you forget your offline experience?

As a techie, I’m particularly drawn to this discussion. On the one hand, much of my life has revolved around developing and implementing technology-driven innovations. I understand the incredible impact technology has on the way we live and how businesses operate and serve their customers. On the other hand, as technologists specializing in the needs of the hospitality industry, we firmly believe that the technology-driven future we are heading towards is full of traditional human elements. Technology should be used to meaningfully enhance the human moment. One does not replace the other. Instead, they act as two sides of the same coin.

Much like the retail industry, the hospitality industry must balance technology- and human-driven services to truly connect and better serve the guests of today and tomorrow. Visionary hoteliers recognize a unique opportunity to take advantage of next-generation, easy-to-use hotel systems that require minimal training and free up hotel employees to engage with guests. increase.

technology fast track

If you feel like technology has given you whiplash, you’re not alone. Everywhere you look, new platforms and services are beckoning, promising to make your experience more convenient, seamless and relevant. And while the digital evolution was well ahead of him in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the speed at which new technologies are adopted by the masses.

To this effect, McKinsey reports that in about eight weeks, the pandemic set a five-year-old record in consumer and enterprise digital adoption. This migration was also not a short-term solution. Of those who used digital channels for the first time in 2020, 75% of them indicated plans to continue using these tools after the pandemic has passed. As we look around us today, we realize that the post-pandemic situation has similar characteristics to the pandemic situation, at least in terms of the digital tools and conveniences we use today.

According to a recent study, “Hospitality in 2025: Automated, Intelligent and More Personal,” 73% of guests are more likely to stay in hotels that offer self-service technology, and 39% prefer room service via phone or chatbot. I would like to place an order. In addition, 65% of hoteliers said incorporating new technology into their staff best represents their strategy for navigating labor shortages and attracting new talent, with 65% of hospitality brands surveyed 96% invest in contactless technology. The industry as a whole cannot deny it. The spirit of technology adoption is alive and well among hoteliers and guests.

But while new-age innovation remains essential in the post-pandemic situation, especially for industries like hospitality that are plagued by labor issues, guests will be able to focus on what has long been denied: human interaction. To this effect, PwC found that 75% of survey respondents would like more human interaction, not less, in the future. I made it

Get the best of both worlds

As brands compete to meet these changing expectations, they are eager to implement digital solutions that promise efficiency and accuracy in an omnichannel environment. But while this digital transformation effort is important, it can often come at the expense of the all-important human touch that 75% of customers crave. Without it, more than half of customers rate their experience as bad or bad.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that channel preferences vary by demographic and group. Some guests choose self-service, technology-driven touchpoints for convenience and speed of service, while others seek human interaction and assistance. A recent survey found that 64% of his consumers preferred to engage with a clerk rather than a robot when shopping in-store, and 30% preferred using the retailer’s mobile His app. I was.

With this in mind, hospitality brands are most likely to connect meaningfully with their communities by leveraging robust omnichannel experiences. Hotel brands can unlock a more experiential approach to service with a modern platform that leverages automation to streamline workflows and guest touchpoints. After all, unique experiences are at the heart of the travel and hospitality industry. Technology not only easily maintains brand standards and enhances customer interactions, it also gives hotels the operational edge they need. Best place? Travelers around the world are more motivated than ever to make up for lost time, leading to a significant surge in travel demand post-pandemic. To this effect, the travel and tourism market revenue is projected to reach USD 854 billion in 2023, while hotels are projected to reach USD 408 billion in 2023, with hotels as the largest segment. It’s getting attention. A guest service approach that strikes a calculated balance between technology-driven and human-driven elements.

The continuing impact of technology is no departure from hospitality. Rather, technology is key to our industry’s return to hospitality and what matters most in our world: guests. help you meet. With the right technology, hoteliers can get back to basics and offer a truly superior guest service model.

About Above Property Services (APS)

Above Properties is responsible for providing an innovative, scalable, service-oriented platform for the global travel industry and other related industries. We think differently and are constantly innovating. Above Property Services (APS) offers the only platform that can seamlessly evolve with industry demands, thanks to a microservices architecture that enables continuous development and improvement.

Built from the ground up, the APS ecosystem enables continuous development and refinement of critical business processes through a unique microservices architecture. Designed for performance, flexibility, security, and stability, our future-proof framework gets you up and running quickly, providing a scalable, cost-effective solution that works with or replaces your existing tools and investments To do. APS is a platform that adapts to you, not the other way around.

Empowering both large and small businesses, we understand the industry challenges of the past and developed a platform fit for the future.

Steve LapekasAPS (property services above)

