Can New Laws Boost Independent Providers?





As an independent ad tech advisor, Ivan provides expert advice to the CEO and C-level management of SmartyAds Inc.

Antitrust legislation introduced in Congress in March 2023 introduced new digital advertising standards that oblige companies to sell part of their business if digital advertising transactions exceed $20 billion.

The bill has bipartisan support. If passed, it will most likely promote new business classifications and create a new reality for brands, advertisers and publishers. Is this the time for the independent ad tech sector to finally unlock its true potential, or will some major challenges surface?

Only part of the advertising ecosystem per company

A key point of the new law is to restrict companies from owning more than one part of the overall digital advertising ecosystem. This usually happens when revenue exceeds $20 billion.

The law also states that demand-side platforms cannot own supply-side platforms and vice versa. This includes ad buyers and sellers (except where applicable to your own inventory).

Companies with more than $5 billion in ad transactions will be required to disclose where those revenues come from.

Business Separation and New Territories

Aside from the above conditions, the law states that companies that simultaneously act as sellers, buyers and regulatory platforms have a toxic advantage in the ad tech industry, as monopolies stifle innovation and transparency. .

Further changes in the law could make it more difficult for tech giants to break up their businesses into new structures (independent subsidiaries from their parent companies) or to acquire smaller companies. This way, for example, Facebook could be forced to abandon Instagram and WhatsApp, and Google could be forced to split from YouTube and sell Google Chrome.

In addition, some vendors may seek to limit the use of accumulated user data for advertising. However, with nearly 70% of the ad tech market now in the hands of the big ad tech providers, the brands and publishers that have built all their ad monetization around these platforms will be the first to be affected.

As a result, device ID and cookie replacement technologies developed by leading advertising technology providers may also cease to function properly, impacting addressability and reducing the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

It’s not the first time the US government has imposed antitrust regulations on a major advertising tech, so it’s unclear if the bill will pass. That said, the path toward state regulation of the tech landscape is clear, and members of Congress are unlikely to be able to easily stop the long-running process.

brand reaction

Some brands are wary of this change. For example, British cosmetics brand Lush aims to reduce its reliance on key players in technology by moving to cheaper options, eliminating at least 99% of his spending on Meta and Amazon by 2026. is.

Mostly, however, brands and advertisers are concerned about the changing landscape of data regulation, collection, and privacy issues. Many brands are concerned that these changes may limit their ability to target specific audiences and affect the overall effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Apple’s privacy update in 2021 will cause Meta to lose his $10 billion in ad revenue, and privacy changes (caused by GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, etc.) have disrupted a decade-old ad industry norm. I was allowed to.

A crucial time for independent ad tech

From this point onwards, there are several scenarios that ad tech could face. Front-row competitors of major ad tech providers are most likely to pursue acquisition strategies while capitalizing on initial opportunities.

On the other hand, the independent ad tech sector, represented by small and medium-sized ad tech providers, could have a significant advantage. Innovation is the main driving force that helps such companies to compete. The flexibility of our processes and teams also helps us to grasp new market demands and react quickly to changes.

Trends such as privacy-friendly attribution mechanisms, cookie-free advertising, new advertising experiences on CTV, digital out-of-home (DOOH), and advertising within audio content are new opportunities that agile startups and SMBs can meet. shaping market demands.

Recent reductions in advertising budgets among brands also demonstrate a growing need for cost-effective spending and increased transparency. The prevalence of low-code technology and white-label platforms will likely lead to a focus on building ad tech software that offers advanced attribution and data ownership capabilities.

Conclusion

The impact of the new legislation could create a tectonic shift across the ad tech market, making it difficult to establish fair market competition in the face of massive technology dominance.

Independent ad tech will benefit from change, as competition is essential to drive innovation and improve service quality. Over the past two years, the identity and privacy landscape has changed significantly, adopting new advertising formats and business practices. In these new areas, the ability to effectively replace the functionality provided by walled gardens will define how successful the transition to independent ad tech will be.

If this shift succeeds, the ad tech scene will finally be democratized, more flexible, and more affordable for brands.

