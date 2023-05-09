When you see AI-generated art, can you spot it? Google’s new online game puts your eyes to the test





More than a year after the mainstream success of the DALL-E 2, the proliferation of AI-generated images is a reality and no longer a hypothesis. Despite the existential handling their emergence prompted, these models are in their early stages and as such continue to suffer from visual problems and inaccuracies.

Perhaps it’s time to learn how to distinguish between algorithmically generated images and human-created images.

A game released by Google on May 3 helps humans hone this very skill. In Odd One Out, the player sees four images of him. His one of which was generated by Google AI, the player starts with his four lives and gradually gets faster as the game progresses. Categories include cats, cars, candles, and countless others.

Odd One Out confirms the amazing speed of progress in AI image generators, many of which look indistinguishable from paintings, photographs, and antiques from the Google Arts and Culture collection. But AI has some notable features.

Start with the background. Anything that looks overly smooth and perfect (pure black or white) or appears in-frame tends to be AI-generated. AI images may have blemishes or noticeable lighting, but generally their mediocreness stands out within the group. Finally, Google AI seems to like images that look like patchwork or old prints.

Odd One Out was created by Caroline Buttet and Emmanuel Durgoni, artists in residence at Google Arts & Culture Lab. Their pair also released her three other experiments. XYZ Toy, a word guessing game. Un-Dough!, a monument guessing game. Haiku Imagined visualizes poetry with AI-generated fonts, videos, and music.

Our artist residency program has been running since 2014 and supports artists and creative coders experimenting with new technologies to solve cultural challenges, Google Arts & Culture said in a statement. The starting point for these new experiments was to apply Google AI Image Generation Research to stimulate cultural discovery and learning through play.

Google has released a series of AI-related products in recent months, albeit more cautiously than its technology competitors. This includes some text generation capabilities from within the AI ​​Test Kitchen app and Bard, an AI chatbot similar to his ChatGPT from OpenAI.

Other Trending Stories:

A couple in the UK bought two vases for $10 at a recycling sale. Turns out to be an Art Nouveau collectible worth 150x

Museum renames Van Gogh’s vegetable still life

X-ray scan of Duke Cosimo de’ Medici’s 16th-century Bronzino painting reveals mysterious underlying portraiture

He was hungry: he stole a $150,000 banana from South Korean art student Maurizio Cattelan’s infamous museum wall and ate it

Art Industry News: Rare Blue Diamond Priyanka Chopra Jonas Showcased at Met Gala

A modest collector hid 230 classic cars in a dusty old church.Amazing treasure trove could fetch millions at auction

Christie’s failed to reveal ugly history behind sensationally planned gem auction. Billionaire’s wife sued

See priceless Keith Haring drawings measuring 125 feet colossal to be exhibited in Amsterdam for the first time in 30 years

How Lavinia Fontana broke with Renaissance tradition to paint female nudes and become the first female artist to be paid on par with men

Follow Artnet News on Facebook: Want to stay ahead in the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter for breaking news, eye-popping interviews, and sharp critical takes that propel conversations forward please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/art-world/google-ai-image-generator-game-odd-one-out-2297734 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos