VanMoof S4 and X4 launched as low-cost e-bikes





After 13 years of innovating e-bike manufacturing, Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof has unveiled the new VanMoof S4 and X4 e-bikes with “iconic technology” and four vibrant new colours. The newer models are priced lower due to reduced features.

If you remember the previous VanMoof S3 and X3 from 2020, you may find that the new S4 and X4 look pretty familiar. They share a similar exterior design, but receive a streamlined technology suite compared to the latest A5 and S5 models launched last year. We were able to reduce the US dollar.

As usual, the S4 is the larger diamond frame model and the X4 is the smaller version with a more compact frame and smaller wheels.

According to the company, the two new models are “the simplest, most accessible and most reliable models ever, completely rebuilt to offer the brand’s best innovations.”

In fact, simpler operation seems to be a feature of the new design. VanMoof co-founder Taco Carlier explains:

One of the hardest things in life is to keep things simpler. With the S4 and X4, we’ve mastered the art of simplification to make e-bikes more accessible and reliable than ever before.

VanMoof had a reputation for malfunctions and other issues requiring service on more high-tech bikes. The new simplified model may be an attempt to reduce the number of service calls by reducing potential points of failure.

Instead of the sophisticated 3-speed automatic shifter of VanMoof’s previous e-bike models, the VanMoof S4 and X4 include 2-speed automatic gear shifting, allowing lower gears for acceleration or hillclimbing and flattering cruising. provides a higher gear. maximum speed.

The new bike comes with a 4th generation kick lock that allows riders to lock the rear wheel with a simple toe kick. Other anti-theft features that are a common theme on VanMoof’s bikes include onboard alarms and location tracking, while the bikes have the previous Apple Find My integration seen on other models of the brand. is lost.

It also loses the torque sensor from VanMoof’s better A5 and S5 bikes and instead uses a combination of cadence sensor and what VanMoof calls “new adaptive motor support.”

The bike includes VanMoof’s Turbo Boost button, which when pressed provides extra power to complement the existing pedal assist. The bike also features a built-in phone mount that allows the rider to use his VanMoof app as the bike’s dashboard instead of a dedicated handlebar display.

The S4 and X4 are also available in four bright new colors: Sunbeam Yellow, Purple Fog, Evergreen and Foam Green.

Carlier continues:

We spend a lot of time listening to prospective riders. And what we heard clearly was a desire for a simpler, more accessible, more reliable e-bike with key features and the iconic VanMoof design. Specially designed to meet

A top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) will be available in North America, but e-bikes for the European market will be limited to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Both get a range rating of up to 140 km (87 miles) from non-removable batteries, which is the lowest of his four power modes. A second auxiliary battery can be strapped to the bike for even more range. This can be useful in high power modes, which can more than half the range of the internal battery.

The new model goes on sale today for US$2,498 in the US, US$2,198 in the UK and US$2,198 in Europe. The Evergreen colorway will be available first, with the remaining colorways available later in the summer.

