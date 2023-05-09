Bentley honors W-12 engine with Speed ​​Edition 12 models





The Speed ​​Edition 12 celebrates Bentley’s W-12 engine, which powers the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur. The Special Edition features opalite paint, silver brake calipers and W-12 firing order etched into the dashboard. Only 120 Speed ​​12s will be built in each model line.

The British luxury brand has promised five EVs by 2030, with the first EV due in 2025, and an electric Bentley on the horizon. But before the electronically driven Brigade debuts, Bentley is celebrating its internal combustion heritage with the new Speed ​​Edition 12 model. These limited-production versions of the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur have been at the heart of many of the brand’s luxury cruisers since 2003, until the engine’s production line shuts down next April. pays tribute to the W-12 motor. Year.

The Edition 12 takes the more powerful Speed ​​model as a starting point and adds silver brake calipers unique to this special edition, with black 22-inch wheels complemented by black trim and a new pale green paint color called Opalite. doing. The Edition 12 badging is all over the front fenders of the Continental GT, the flying spurs and rear pillars of the Bentayga, the illuminated logos on the door sills and the welcome lights projected onto the ground. Opening the hood reveals a special engine plate that adorns the 12-cylinder engine.

Many Edition 12 logos are displayed in the cabin, and the W-12 engine firing sequence is also etched into the gloss black dashboard. The main Beluga Black upholstery can be paired with accents in Brunel Blue, Cricketball Red, Linen or Orange, while special seating features embroidered nameplates and contrast-stitch quilting. It has the same look and the air vent adjuster is also numbered 12.

Only 120 Speed ​​Edition 12s will be built in each model line, and owners will also be offered a 15% scale aluminum model of the Bentley W-12 engine block. Bentley hasn’t revealed how much more the Edition 12 version will cost over the standard Speed ​​model, but security will keep you out of Bentley dealerships if you had to ask.

Bentayga Speed ​​starts at $267,325, Continental GT Speed ​​starts at $291,225 and Flying Spur Speed ​​starts at $261,425.

