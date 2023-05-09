Anthropic believes ‘constructive AI’ is the best way to train models





Anthropic, a startup aiming to raise $5 billion over the next four years to train powerful text-generating AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, today unveiled the curtain on its approach to creating those systems. opened.

Called “constitutional AI,” Anthropic aims to imbue systems with “value” defined by a “constitution.” The technology is said to make the behavior of the system easier to understand and adjust as needed. claim.

“AI models have a value system, intentional or not,” Anthropic wrote in a blog post published this morning. “Constitutional AI addresses shortcomings by using AI feedback to evaluate output.”

As colorfully demonstrated by systems like ChatGPT and GPT-4, AI, especially text-generating AI, is deeply flawed. Often trained on dubious internet sources (such as social media), they are often biased in overtly sexist and racist ways. They hallucinate or invent answers to questions that are beyond their knowledge.

To address these issues, Anthropic’s Constitutional AI gives the system a set of principles for making decisions about the text it generates. Broadly speaking, these principles guide the model to do what it describes (e.g. “harmless” and “useful”).

Anthropic uses principles (or constitutions) in two places when training text generation models. First, train one model to critique and revise your own responses using a few examples of principles and processes. It then uses AI-generated feedback based on the first model and a set of principles to train another model (the final model).

Neither model considers all principles every time. But they see each principle “over and over” during training, says Anthropic.

Anthropic claims this is superior to methods used to train systems such as ChatGPT. ChatGPT relies on a human contractor comparing two of her responses from the model and choosing the one she feels is better according to some principle. Human feedback, he argues, does not scale well and requires significant time and resources.

The likes of OpenAI, which has invested heavily in models developed with human feedback, would disagree. But Anthropic points out that the quality and consistency of feedback depends on the tasks and preferences of the people involved. Was Anthropic’s approach less biased because it was the designer of the model, not the contractor, who shaped the value of the model? Probably not. However, the company implies that it is at least error-prone.

Also, Anthropic claims that Constitutional AI is more transparent. This is because it is easier to inspect the principles the system follows and train the system, and there is no need for a human to review the offensive content. This is against OpenAI, which has recently been criticized for underpaying contract workers for filtering toxic data from its ChatGPT training data that contains graphic details such as child sexual abuse and suicide. It’s a blow.

So what exactly are these principles? increase. Beyond those, Anthropic chose to include “values ​​inspired by the Global Platform Guidelines.” Terms of Service (which state that they “reflect our commitment to addressing problems encountered by real users in the digital domain”) and values ​​identified by AI labs such as Google DeepMind.

Some are:

Choose the answer with the least offensive, offensive, illegal, deceptive, inaccurate, or harmful content. Choose responses that don’t use stereotypes or other harmful generalization statements about groups of people, such as fewer microaggressions. Please select the answer that least gives the impression that you are giving specific legal advice. Instead, we recommend that you consult an attorney. (However, we can answer general legal questions.)

In creating its constitution, Anthropic said it aimed to incorporate values ​​into it that were not strictly derived from the rich and industrialized cultures of the West. That’s an important point. Research shows that wealthier countries enjoy a richer representation in their language models. This is because poor country content is infrequently included in the training data.

“Our principles range from common sense (don’t help users commit crimes) to more philosophical (suggesting that AI systems have or care about individual identities and their permanence). avoiding doing things),” writes Anthropic. “If a model exhibits behavior you don’t like, you can usually write a principle that discourages it.”

Anthropic does not claim that constitutional AI is the only AI training approach. The company admits to developing many of its principles through a “trial and error” process. In some cases, additional principles had to be added to prevent the model from being “critical” or “annoying”. We also had to adjust the principles so that the system would respond more generically.

But Anthropic believes that one promising way to align systems to specific goals is constitutional AI.

“From our point of view, our long-term goal is not to make the system express a certain ideology, but to allow it to follow a certain set of principles,” continues Anthropic. “Over time, we hope to develop a larger social process for creating AI configurations.”

Anthropic plans to explore ways to create configurations “more democratically” for its recently launched flagship model, Claude, via an API, offering customizable configurations for specific use cases. said.

As we previously reported, Anthropic’s ambition is to create “next-generation algorithms for self-education of AI,” as described in the pitch deck for investors. Algorithms like this can be used to build virtual assistants that can answer emails, conduct research, generate art, books, and more. Some of these have already been tasted with GPT-4 and other large language models.

Anthropic competes with startups like OpenAI and CohereandAI21 Labs. All of these startups are developing and commercializing their own text-generating (and sometimes image-generating) AI systems. Google is one of his investors in the company, and he pledged $300 million to acquire his 10% stake in Anthropic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/09/anthropic-thinks-constitutional-ai-is-the-best-way-to-train-models/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos