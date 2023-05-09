Wendy’s uses Google Cloud to revolutionize the drive-thru experience with artificial intelligence





Wendy’s is piloting Google Cloud’s generative artificial intelligence technology with the goal of delivering a faster and more consistent drive-thru ordering experience.

DUBLIN, Ohio and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wendy’s and Google Cloud today expand their partnership to pilot Wendy’s FreshAI, a breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) solution announced. This solution aims to revolutionize the quick service restaurant industry. This technology has the potential to transform Wendy’s drive-thru food ordering experience using Google Cloud’s generative AI and large language model (LLM) technology.

With 75% to 80% of Wendy’s customers choosing drive-thru as their preferred ordering channel, using AI automation to deliver a seamless ordering experience will help reduce menu options, special requests, and ambient noise. can be difficult due to the complexity of For example, customers can fully customize their orders, and because Wendy’s cooks food to order, Wendy’s menus have billions of possible order combinations, leaving room for misunderstandings and incorrect orders. . Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities can now bring a new automated ordering experience to drive-thru, aimed at enhancing the experience customers, employees and franchisees have come to expect from Wendy’s.

We are excited to continue working with Google Cloud to bring another wave of innovation to the drive-thru experience. “

“Wendy’s introduced the industry’s first modern pickup window over 50 years ago. We are excited to continue working with Google Cloud to bring a new wave of innovation to the drive-thru experience.” Wendy’s President and CEO of. “Google Cloud’s generative AI technology creates a huge opportunity to deliver a truly differentiated, faster, frictionless experience to our customers. We can stay focused on building relationships with the fans who keep coming.”

Wendy’s plans to launch its first pilot of Google Cloud’s AI technology at its Columbus, Ohio restaurant in June. We plan to use these learnings to further expand Wendy’s drive-thru. The pilot includes new generative AI products such as Vertex AI that can converse with customers, understand bespoke requests, and generate answers to frequently asked questions.

This is all powered by Google’s foundational LLM with data for Wendy’s menus, established business rules and logic for conversation guardrails, and integration with restaurant hardware and POS systems. By leveraging generative AI, Wendy’s seeks to remove complexity from the ordering process so employees can focus on delivering fast, freshly prepared, high quality food and excellent service.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Generative AI is fundamentally changing the way people interact with brands. Wendy’s integration of Google Cloud’s generative AI technology sets a new standard for superior drive-thru experiences in the quick service industry.” I expect.”

Today’s update builds on a long-standing partnership between Google Cloud and Wendy’s to enhance the Wendy’s restaurant experience. Since his 2021, Wendy’s has leveraged Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI, machine learning (ML) and hybrid cloud tools to help customers access the brand faster, easier and more conveniently. .

About Wendy’s Wendy’s was founded in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio by Dave Thomas. Dave built his business on the premise that “Quality Is Our Recipe” guides Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order Square His burgers with specialty items such as fresh non-frozen beef, freshly prepared salads, chili, Baked His potatoes, and Frosty His desserts. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in people’s lives. This is most through our support for the Dave Thomas Adoption Fund and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a loving forever home for every child in the North American foster system. It is conspicuous. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 7,000 restaurants around the world with a vision to become the world’s most prosperous and beloved restaurant brand. For more information on franchising, please contact us at www.wendys.com/franchising. For more information, please visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com. You can also reach us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

****Fresh beef available in the adjacent US, Alaska and Canada.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the ability of any organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage all of Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

