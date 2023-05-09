Heading to Barcelona for testing during the F2 season





After four long-distance race weekends, Formula 2 returns to a familiar location at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for in-season testing.

Running will begin on Wednesday, giving teams three days to prepare, practice and analyze for the next round of the championship in Imola.

what to expect

Testing will take place from Wednesday 10th May to Friday 12th May at the Barcelona Catalunya circuit in Spain. His first two days run from 09:00 to 17:00 local time, with a two hour break from 12:00 to 14:00. The last day is from 09:00 to 16:00, with a shortened lunch break of 1 hour on Friday from 12:00 to 13:00 (GMT +2).

Teams will be able to use hard and soft compound Pirelli tires throughout the test, with three sets of red wall soft compound and five sets of white marked hard available.

The layout of the circuit that bypasses the final chicane has also been reviewed, and the drivers should be getting used to it. Sector 3 ends with two fast right-handers at turns 13 and 14. It will be the same layout used for the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix and round 7 of his FIA F2 season in June.

Challenger

After another podium finish at the Baku Feature Race, Tor Pruschere has moved to the top of the ART Grand Prix Drivers’ Championship, now with 65 points. The sprint in Baku saw him on the podium of the race, the PREMA Racing driver finishing second and he scored 62 points. The last round was difficult, but Ayumu Iwasa’s early season work keeps him in contention. The DAMS driver is currently third in the drivers’ championship with 58 points. Oliver his Bearman historic weekend in Baku saw the PREMA driver move from 16th to 4th in the championship. The British, who just turned 18, now has 41 points. His Bearman and Vestis points in Azerbaijan also pushed PREMA Racing to the top of the team standings. The Italian team was the first to record his triple digits and now have 103 points. Kushmaini is currently the most consistent driver on the grid, scoring points in all but one of his races so far this season. His form is good enough to make Campos his 41 points, making him a racing rookie in fifth place in the championship.

where to follow

Live timing will be available through the three days of testing via the official FIA Formula 2 website. An end-of-day report will summarize all the actions that followed the checkered flag after each of the three days and will also feature driver interviews.

2023 FIA FORMULA 2 IN-SEASON TEST BARCELONA ENTRY LIST

Number Driver License Team 1Dennis HaugerNORMP Motorsport2Jehan DaruvalaINDMP Motorsport3Zane MaloneyBRBRRodyn Carlin4Enzo FittipaldiBRARodin Carlin5Tho PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix6Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix7Frederik VestiDNKPREMA Racing8Oliver BearmanGBBRPREMA Racing9Jak CrawfordUSAHitech Pulse-Eight10Is ack HadjarFRAhitec pulse-eight 11iwasa AyumuJPNDAMS12Arthur LeclercMCODAMS14Jack DoohanAUSInvicta Virtuosi Racing15Amaury CordeelBELInvicta Virtuosi Racing16Roy NissanyISRPHM Racing by Charouz17Brad BenavidesUSAPHM Racing by Charouz20Roman StanekCZETrident21Clment NovalakFRATrident22R ichard VerschoorNLDV an Amersfoort Racing23Juan Manuel CorreaUSAVan Amersfoort Racing24Kush MainiINDCampos Racing25Ralph BoschungCHECampos Racing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fiaformula2.com/Latest/1cOcO3qPQOaU6WNvBfuHQQ/formula-2-heads-to-barcelona-for-in-season-testing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos