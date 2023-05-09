Joint team secures funding for innovation > 175th Wing > Article Display





Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland —

Three Air Force National Guard airmen and U.S. Army civilians from the U.S. Special Operations Command were awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop software that would improve routine maintenance for all aircraft by centralizing data into one system. Received $1.8 million.

At the top pitch at Academia Industry Military-Hybrid Innovations, they were one of the teams to present solutions to emerging national defense problems to senior military leaders in late March.

The team has received funding for the solution from ARCWERX and headquarters Air Force A4. This solution will be field tested on wings 127, 129 and 175 for development. This will be the first joint application to be tested on the Joint All-Domain Command and Control Platform of the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Agency through the State-Based Maintenance Plus program, now managed by the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant. Lamar Porter, a personnel officer assigned to members of the 175th Mission Support Group and 175th Wing His Spark His Cell, and his team focused on accelerating phased maintenance of aircraft and military systems. I was given a series of questions.

“The challenge statement we received was how to improve our step-by-step maintenance process,” says Porter. “Basically, through the process of analyzing a challenge statement and trying to find a way to implement it from a hypothesis, systematic exclusions are taken to figure out how to focus on fixing that problem or gap. Execute the process.”

The team presents a set of solutions and models that integrate disparate datasets and data systems in an environment where maintainers, pilots, commanders, and other stakeholders can see the same data impacting staged maintenance in real time. I was able to do.

“Think of phased maintenance as routine maintenance for your vehicle,” says U.S. Air Force Colonel David Wright, commander of the 175th Maintenance Group. “Did you know that your owner’s manual contains a detailed list of what you should inspect for each specific mileage? , with much more engagement at much shorter intervals by true professionals who take it very seriously.”

AIM-HI connects military personnel with leading academic institutions and industry-leading companies across services. The pinnacle of the 10-week program connects real-world problems and operational priorities with the functional, innovative solutions needed to accelerate change across the Department of Defense.

The program will partner with the University of Michigan and the Michigan National Guard’s Kelly Johnson Joint Old Domain Innovation Center to advance professional development education for military students participating in AIM-HI with ARCWERX. ARCWERX was founded to foster a culture of innovation in the Royal Guard and Reservists.

At Cohort 4’s Capstone Pitch event, senior leaders from Joint Base Andrews, the Department of Defense, the National Guard, and other organizations heard solutions to complex real-world operational problems.

The curriculum for the 10-week course was developed by Duke University and University of Michigan professors Rob Olson and Jeff DeGraff and structured through the University of Michigan School of Engineering and Management.

“In the first week, we basically went through the process of learning what innovation is and what it looks like within the Department of Defense, and then received a challenge statement,” Porter said. . “The challenge statement focused on how we could improve our step-by-step maintenance process.”

Airmen tested and evaluated a locally-built Maintenance Quality Assurance Microsoft Excel-based application called Maintenance Inspection Data Analysis System, which was created by a member of the team. MIDAS was built to integrate various data points from four or more enterprise-wide quality assurance and records inspection systems.

“MIDAS is a system of Excel nodes that interconnect to provide a network-wide, group-level picture of organizational health,” said the U.S. Air Force senior sergeant. Jonathan Borth, Aircraft Rescue Maintenance Superintendent, 129th Rescue Maintenance Group, Innovation Program Director, 129th Rescue Wing, Creator of MIDAS. “Think of the Commander’s Dashboard as abstracted from the suite of tools his chief of flight built to manage his section.”

MIDAS was originally created due to poor Unit Effectiveness Check ratings in the 129th Rescue Wing.

“This isn’t about poor management, it’s about slow adoption,” explains Borth. “When we revamped our group-level program, we realized that our teams didn’t really have many tools in production and the reports we were creating were very time consuming.”

“Some of these reports took eight to ten days to generate for our commanders,” says Borth.

By the sixth week of the program, Porter and his team decided to adopt MIDAS as the solution to a given set of problems and began pitching the solution to other stakeholders.

“At that point, I took it to the 175th Wing and started interviewing wing members,” Porter said. “He also began interviewing Wings and members within his DoD about the viability and feasibility of his MIDAS as a phased maintenance solution.”

The solution the team is refining and bringing to market is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to combine the various data streams used in staged maintenance into a single program.

“We use AI to [machine learning] It brings all these different data streams together in one wheelhouse and basically provides different dashboards and decision-making capabilities at different levels and different domains,” Porter said. “So you basically have better data, better decisions, better capacity in real time.”

Porter and his team successfully secured technical partnerships and Project Management Office support from the Rapid Sustainment Office’s CBM+ program in deploying the AI-based program to the enterprise.

The team expects this solution to be further scrutinized and matured by other Wings to integrate all readiness and operational data, including data from systems of record for manpower, logistics and depots, with more artificial intelligence and I discovered that I needed to enable machine learning.

Each wing involved has a member of Porter’s team to act as a point of contact during the testing period.

“From a pilot safety perspective, phased maintenance of our aircraft is a top priority and we look forward to testing the system. [MIDAS] It can help our airmen become more effective in the process. Sean Kennedy, Inspection Element Supervisor assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “I learned that the California Air National Guard is currently having success with MIDAS, but we operate a different aircraft, so joining the system he will see if it will benefit the A-10 community. I would like to know.”

The team presented MIDAS as a solution to the phased maintenance problem given in AIM-HI, but MIDAS can be used to improve DoD’s other systems.

“Stage maintenance was the main challenge,” says Porter. These are her four main domains that our solution captures. ”

