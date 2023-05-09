Leaked Google engineer’s memo warns Big Tech could lose the AI ​​race





A leaked memo from a Google employee makes bold claims that extend beyond Silicon Valley. The dominance of big tech companies in artificial intelligence is rapidly shrinking.

The memo, which was published Thursday on the website of tech research firm SemiAnalysis, quickly became the top story on AI forums, including the popular HackerNews message board and the Reddits /r/MachineLearning community, which has more than 2.6 million members, and has become a top story in AI. Some of the biggest names.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the memo was genuine, but said it was the opinion of a senior employee and not necessarily the company as a whole.

The note says that they’ve done a lot of research on OpenAI. But the uncomfortable truth is that we are not in a position to win this arms race, and neither is OpenAI.

Of course we are talking about open source. “Frankly, they’re wrapping us up,” he continued. “Our model still has a slight edge in quality, but the gap is closing surprisingly quickly.”

Tech companies have spent years developing AI in an arms race behind the scenes, only to see OpenAI come onto the scene with the release of ChatGPT. Other generative AI systems that can create content based on user prompts are skyrocketing in popularity and quality. OpenAI announced a major deal with Google rival Microsoft in his January. In response, Google rushed to release a corresponding program, Bard.

These companies are working to integrate AI into many parts of their existing business, but that doesn’t mean the technology will further cement its dominance in the tech industry.

Google employees are a growing community of programmers and companies that both Google and Microsoft rely on publicly available AI code and models, known as open source, to create smaller but more efficient projects. I wrote that I have been ignoring

Some experts and industry analysts agreed with the memo’s caveats. Andrej Karpathy, who returned to OpenAI as the founder of OpenAI in February, wrote on his Twitter on Saturday that the proliferation of his small AI firms competing with tech giants is starting to shake up the industry. .

That ecosystem is experiencing early signs of the Cambrian explosion, he writes, a reference to a period in Earth’s history more than 500 million years ago characterized by the rapid and diverse evolution of life. .

Open source refers to software code that is made available for anyone to build or customize. While most large tech companies keep their internal programs tightly guarded as trade secrets, the open source community shares, tinkers, and collaborates with each other. Popular open source programs include the Firefox browser and VLC media player.

The open-source AI community took a huge and predictable turn of events earlier this year when an unknown person leaked LLaMa, the Metas equivalent of Facebook owner ChatGPT, to a yet-to-be-officially-released 4chan message board. I received an outside gift.

The leak gave open-source AI programmers a foundation for their own, more customized projects.

TL;DR: AI can’t be stopped because anyone can play with it, and the whole debate about guardrails and moratoriums is academic, says Pedro Domingos, professor emeritus of computer science at the University of Washington tweeted Mr.

A key takeaway is the amount of data required to train AI systems, once considered a major challenge for small developers.

Simon Willison, a programmer, tech analyst and blogger, told NBC News that OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT-4, remains the industry leader, but that all AI products will continue to grow in volume. It doesn’t have to be built on data, he said. .

For many of the things I want to do, I don’t think I need anything as powerful as GPT-4, Willison said. We need a model that can do what Bing and Bard are doing. That means you can do a search if you don’t know anything.

The open question I have now is how small the model can be made while still being useful. This is something the open source community has figured out very quickly.

Mark Riedl, a computer scientist and professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, believes that major tech companies that transfer AI supremacy to individual programmers and small businesses have the potential to democratize technology for the benefit of society. It states that it is high, but that it can also lead to malicious use.

By and large, I think people are trying to do good things with these things, to make people more productive, to make their experience better. I don’t want And I think we’ll see a higher level of creativity in making these tools available to more people.

Really now it’s a question of what people are going to use these things for, said Riedl. There’s really no limit to creating special versions of models specifically designed to create toxic material, misinformation, or spread hate on the internet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/leaked-google-engineer-memo-warns-big-tech-lose-ai-race-little-guys-rcna83146 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos