VentureLab President and CEO Melissa Chee Steps Down, Tech Hub Searches for New Leader





Through VentureLab, Chee helped Canadian semiconductor industry amid chip shortage

VentureLab has announced that President and CEO Melissa Chee has decided to step down and has begun an external search process for a new leader.

Qi did not give a reason for his resignation, but said in a statement on LinkedIn that what was coming next was about scaling, that a different strategy was needed, and that it would be difficult to make room for new leaders. He just said it was the right time.

under [Chees] During his tenure, ventureLAB achieved the highest level of funding and revenue in its 12-year history.

Chee joined the Markham, Ontario-based tech hub in 2017 and will end his five-year term as president and CEO on June 30. Matt Skyner, who has been Chief Operating Officer of VentureLabs since 2019, interim from July 1st.

According to VentureLab, Chee has agreed to continue as a strategic advisor to the board of directors until a new CEO is elected to support the management transition.

In the face of a global chip shortage, VentureLab has made several strides to support Canadian semiconductor startups under Chees’ leadership.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely strained the international supply of chips as workers and facilities have been disrupted. Supply levels have improved slightly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, but JP Morgan reports that the shortfall could last into his 2024.

To support the Canadian semiconductor industry, Chee led the creation of VentureLabs’ Hardware Catalyst Initiative (HCI). HCI is a lab and incubator for founders to commercialize hardware and semiconductor solutions.

VentureLab said more than 60 companies have been selected for HCI since it first opened in 2020. Additionally, a network of nearly 50 industry partners has pledged to reinvest more than $55 million of his in Canada’s innovation ecosystem, including the Canadian semiconductor industry.

VentureLabs Board Chairman Paul Bradley said: Against the unprecedented backdrop of the global pandemic and dynamic economic conditions, Melissa has reinvented ventureLAB by envisioning a bold new and strategic vision. Did. During her tenure, ventureLAB achieved record net her promoter her scores, business outcomes, and the highest level of funding and revenue in its 12-year history.

VentureLab has received over $13 million in investment in HCI in recent years. This includes his $2.5 million donation from the Ontario government to establish medical technology streams within semiconductor-focused incubators.

RELATED: VentureLab secures $2.5M in state funding to expand semiconductor incubator

In December 2022, Venture Lab also received $1 million to launch an automotive-focused stream within HCI. The funding was made through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network as part of a cumulative $19 million investment in numerous technology hubs in Ontario.

Prior to being promoted to President and CEO in 2018, he served as Chief Operating Officer of VentureLabs.

Chees’ support for the semiconductor industry and the Canadian tech ecosystem extends beyond her work at VentureLab.

In 2021, VentureLab partnered with Dell and AMD to create the Canadas Semiconductor Council, a trade association representing companies and organizations in the Canadian semiconductor sector. Chee is one of the founding members of that council.

Chee has also held leadership roles at many companies operating in the telecommunications and semiconductor sectors, including Nortel Networks, Spectra7 Microsystems and Fresco Microchip.

Featured image courtesy of Melissa Chee.

