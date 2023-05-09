‘Carmudge-only old man’ sues Facebook and Google





An Iowa man, who describes himself as a cursed old man, is suing Google, YouTube, Facebook, and the internet giants to suppress his right to voice their opposition to their left, censorship, and speech. Allegedly, it suppresses the freedom of

Timothy Allen Albertson, 67, of Council Bluffs is suing the company in state court for violating First Amendment rights. In his court filing, Albertson said that Google and YouTube’s terms of service and community standards are unenforceable and contrary to public policy. At least as it relates to what he sees as First Amendment rights.

Albertson said in his petition that gay men and transgender people, and that he is a “Ku Klux Trans.” It details a highly personal opposition to the internment of male inmates who are identified as female in institutions, stating that the practice leads to fear among female inmates.

In court documents, he also claimed to oppose same-sex marriage for men and support same-sex marriage for women, noting his own strong allegations that President Joe Biden is a pedophile, but this has no evidence. Although he calls himself a man of acerbic and fierce style and wit, he is often described as troll, a term used to describe Internet users who seek to provoke others or cause conflict. I admit that there are many.

Although he takes great pride in that explanation, the plaintiff considers himself a counter-troll, the lawsuit says.

Albertson has challenged the Censorship Industrial Complex, accusing YouTube of being involved in shadow bans. Shadow banning is the practice of blocking a user’s content from some areas of her online community in a way that is not immediately apparent to the user. The effect of the shadow ban, Albertson claims, is that his content is invisible to other of his YouTube users. He claims the intent of the shadow ban was to limit the response to his comments, which would get him bored and discourage him from continuing to use the platform.

This has led to humiliation, humiliation, great pain and suffering of mind and body, and other personal injuries, Albertson alleges. , seeks special damages of $10,000 for medical expenses and $300,000 in punitive damages.

In a separate lawsuit filed against Facebook, Albertson banned the company from using an image of a swastika over a rainbow flag, depicting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a Nazi uniform. It is complaining that it prohibited the use of the processed image.

He also claims that Facebook removed some of his comments from his page and stopped posting to Facebook, usually for 30 days.

Albertson told the Iowa Capital Dispatch that he has problems with the federal government, especially the so-called Deep State bureaucracy, which he claims actually runs the government.

In court filings, Albertson noted that he collects financial assistance from the government in the form of additional guaranteed income for disabled and elderly people. Funding for Supplemental Nutrition Support Programs for Food. Supporting the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Article 42 Housing tax credit for low-income earners. Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Medicaid; Medicaid Home and Community Based Services Waiver Program; Medicare; Energy Assistance Program for Low Income Homes. Affordable connectivity program.

That might seem selfish, Albertson told Capital Dispatch. But I’ve never had a problem with federal assistance programs.

Albertson’s assets he filed in court included $100 worth of books and $700 worth of guns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/2023/05/09/curmudgeonly-old-man-sues-facebook-google-over-woke-policies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos