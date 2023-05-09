The New Ground Truth in Security VMware News and Stories





Share “The New Ground Truth in Security” on TwitterShare “The New Ground Truth in Security” on FacebookShare “The New Ground Truth in Security” on LinkedIn

As the cyber threat landscape evolves, infrastructure must play a more active role in protecting enterprises, especially in today’s multi-cloud world.

I recently had the opportunity to share my views on this topic at the RSA Conference 2023. This is a good place to think big about how to prepare for increasingly sophisticated attacks. The conference brought together leaders and experts to share insights on everything from combating emerging cyberthreats to tackling the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI). One thing this year’s event made clear is that a lack of step-by-step thinking and imagination can cripple your cybersecurity defenses if you’re not careful. This harsh reality was highlighted by Cognizant’s Chief Security Officer and CISO, Alicia Lynch. She took the stage with me to share her perspective on how security roles and architectures are evolving.

From finance to healthcare to how we store our precious photos, it’s easy to forget how essential technology is to our everyday lives. Today, around the world, eight billion people rely on software and systems to function flawlessly every day, and the relatively small group of cybersecurity professionals responsible for protecting those systems from attack. There is

Unfortunately, malicious actors are looking to significantly upgrade its functionality. Of course, I am referring to generative AI technology. This could help us do amazing things, but it’s being deployed very quickly without fully considering its implications. Many industry experts have already demonstrated the many ways generative AI can be exploited, potentially allowing people with little coding experience to carry out sophisticated attacks.

With so much at stake, I believe we need to change the way we think about security in three key areas.

#1: Outsider Attackers look like knowledgeable insiders.

If you want to catch an outside attacker, you should look for tactics that knowledgeable insiders might employ. Not so long ago, the majority of attackers seemed to be thieves. To gain a foothold, they usually take advantage of known vulnerabilities. monetizable awards. Their behavior was so clearly anomalous that it was relatively easy to identify and block using basic features such as segmentation and basic anomaly detection.

Those days are over. Today’s attack resembles a sophisticated Oceans 11 heist.

In 2023, master cybercriminals will typically use stolen credentials or similar techniques to infiltrate through your front door indistinguishable from legitimate traffic. Once inside, they remain quiet for weeks or months, living off the land and carefully building intelligence on the network. Know the network well. And when they finally get their hands on a monetizable prize, they can do it with just two or three stealth moves.

The question is, in a world where clumsy robbers can imitate master cybercriminals, how do you find and evict attackers before they can do damage? The answer lies in getting the full context of the environment. That is, an end-to-end view of user behavior, the who/what/how/where/when of the end-user device, what networks are traversing, and what apps are being accessed. , and the data sets your app is consuming across your private and public cloud environments.

#2: AI anomaly detection alone lacks the ability to accurately detect anomalies.

You can use the best AI, but you can’t accurately detect anomalies without perfect data.

And today there are many data gaps that limit what AI can perceive.

For example, we have yet to meet a customer who has successfully backhauled 100% of their data center traffic using physical or virtual security appliances. This means that most companies have many blind spots.

And then there’s the encryption issue. Currently, 65% of his East-West network traffic is encrypted.

This is good for security because the more traffic that is encrypted, the less likely an attacker will be to succeed. Encrypted traffic, on the other hand, is less likely to be inspected by security teams due to regulatory and privacy concerns. This represents another serious blind spot.

Building security into your infrastructure can fill many of these gaps and give your security team a strategic edge. You can move security closer to your workloads, eliminating the need to backhaul traffic or deploy network taps, eliminating blind spots.

The inherent benefits of security apply equally to enterprise and modern applications. The tools you use are often different. This is because although enterprise and modern applications have different architectures, the underlying fundamental security approach is the same. The key is the ability to see all your connections and all the conversations that are taking place on those connections. This allows you to clearly and quickly distinguish between friend and foe even on legitimate paths.

#3: A strong ransomware defense should go beyond defending against ransomware.

Simply put, a strong defense is more than just defending against ransomware. The undeniable reality is that no matter how good your defenses are, attackers can get in. One approach he has that is gaining momentum is to allow infrastructure to take snapshots of entire workloads. This allows you to verify in real time whether those snapshots are clean. This approach allows him to automate one of the most daunting and difficult problems any business faces. As a result, critical apps can be restored and up and running almost instantly, avoiding long outages even after successful attacks. Bottom line: Ransomware recovery should be an integral part of your ransomware defense.

In summary, we strongly believe that the combination of automation and a cloud operating model can significantly strengthen our security posture. If we are willing to evolve our thinking and embrace new ground truths for security, we already have the tools to meet today’s challenges.

At RSA 2023, VMware unveiled a range of new innovations to better protect against cyberattacks.

Learn more about VMware’s commitment to driving infrastructure innovation and better protection against tomorrow’s threats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vmware.com/leadership/the-new-ground-truth-for-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos