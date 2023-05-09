What to expect at Google’s big developer event





Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Everything to Expect from Google’s I/O Developer Conference

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will hold its annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA on Wednesday. And CEO Sundar Pichai will have a lot to say about Big Tech’s latest obsession: generative AI.

Google is indeed an AI juggernaut. However, the company’s recent setbacks — the failed announcement of the Bard chatbot and the slow rollout of generative AI capabilities across its products — have left the tech giant on edge with its arch-rival Microsoft (MSFT). Trying to catch up with his own Bing chatbot.

And pushing changes that need to start in earnest with I/O.

What I expect from Google I/O is a very strong generative AI forward message that Google will recapture the mantle of AI leadership, with announcements likely to specifically focus on that, says Gartner. Analyst Chirag Dekate told Yahoo Finance.

Committed to Generative AI

Google has already announced its own generative AI product to compete with Microsoft’s Bing. Bard, Google’s chatbot, is available to select and trusted users. The company is rolling out a waitlist invite to those who want access to the generative AI capabilities of the Google Workspace productivity suite.

We should expect to hear many other announcements related to both of these products.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Google announced they would extend these features to Google Sheets and Google Slides, or make them more generally available to the public who aren’t trusted testers, says Forrester analyst Nikhil Lai. told Finance.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

I think Google failed to launch Bard. When they failed to launch that, the stock price fell and Bard’s inaccuracies became a problem, Rai said. , I think you’ll see some enhancements.

story continues

But it’s not just Bird and Workspace. Google may announce new generative AI capabilities across its product lines, including its all-important search engine.

According to The New York Times, Google is developing new features for its search engine that allow users to interact with AI bots. The initiative, codenamed Magi, also includes more visual reactions and posts from social media sites.

Google’s search business powers the company’s massive advertising division, which will generate much of its $283 billion in revenue in 2022. It’s a risky attempt to change Google’s search product, but with Microsoft’s Bing already putting his AI chatbot into search, Google needs to respond.

Dekate explained that he thinks the good news is that Google is traditionally heading into a very strong market. Since its inception, Google has always been an AI-centric company. The only problem is that Google hasn’t said much about what it’s been doing with generative AI for a long time.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

But that should change with I/O, as the company seeks to fully showcase the AI ​​chops it produces.

Hardware rich

But Google isn’t just looking to deploy AI apps and services. The company will also show off its Pixel Fold smartphone. We’ve already seen a foldable phone thanks to the phone teaser posted by Google last week.

Like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Pixel Fold features a cover display and an internal display that folds out to reveal a large tablet-style screen. On the back of the phone, he seems to have three cameras set up, suggesting a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a wide-angle lens. According to CNBC, the Pixel Fold will cost over $1,700.

Google is also set to debut a new entry-level smartphone called the Pixel 7A. A lower-priced version of his Pixel 7 from last year, the phone gets many of its solid features and costs $499, according to CNET.

A Pixel Tablet is also reportedly in the works. We can also expect a glimpse of Google’s upcoming Android 14 and its next-generation smartphone, the Pixel 8.

Check back on Yahoo Finance for all the news from Google I/O, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 10th.

By Daniel Howley, Technical Editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

