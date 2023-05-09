Michigan State University’s EDA University Center Bridges the Gap Between Academia and Economic Development Professionals





The EDA University Center for Regional Economic Innovation (REI) at Michigan State University connects economic development practitioners in underserved communities in the state with much-needed resources and technical support.

As one of EDA 69 university centers nationwide, REI is a laboratory for change where researchers are developing new and innovative tools, models, policies and programs to provide local guidance, especially in needy communities in Michigan. help people create jobs and boost economic development.

Research doesn’t stop at the ivory tower. REI partners with local communities from urban to rural to learn about their challenges and test new ideas.

This is the type of experimentation that higher education institutions have, said Rex LaMore, director of MSU’s Community and Economic Development Center, which houses REI. We test our ideas. If you succeed, hooray, spread it around. If not, ask them what they learned.

REI’s Innovation Fellows program is one way REI connects academic assets to Main Street. This program identifies community change agents to support research on problems, challenges, or potential economic development tools.

Innovation Fellows are an acknowledgment that change happens at the local level, Lamore said.

underground economy

Rita Fields, 2018 Innovation Fellow and professor at the University of Michigan, explores Detroit’s underground economy. Detroit’s underground economy consists of off-the-books businesses that contribute to job creation and millions of dollars in local economies across the country. Her work has helped raise awareness of the challenges of this subset of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Fields, who is also an entrepreneur, frankly says the barriers and costs of trying to legalize could be huge. Some do not have the expertise or social capital. They may not have the technical acumen to get QuickBooks, so they keep most of their receipts in their shoebox. When you’re just starting your business, you may not realize you need it. It takes time and intention.

The challenge is that most resources, including programs offered by governments, community groups and banks that enable businesses to grow and expand, require paperwork and documentation that many small businesses do not have.

Entrepreneurs need millions of dollars, but when you look at the requirements, Fields says, it’s not really for everyone. For companies in a specific state of readiness. Its pretty exclusive.

Fields hopes her work will help change the mindset of those running entrepreneurship programs and remove the stigma of being separated from their day job.

If you’re really busy and trying to provide for a family, you’re working 24 hours a day.

Investing in Communities Chris Miller, a 2021 Innovation Fellow, worked with local communities to expand a community capital project in Michigan.

Chris Miller, a 2021 Innovation Fellow and former economic development coordinator in Adrian, Michigan, plans to expand community capital projects across the state. Community capital is money raised by individuals to support projects and businesses in their communities.

Investment crowdfunding or community investment funds can save downtown and make communities more resilient, said Miller, founding board member and current president of The National Coalition for Community Capital. says.

The investment model not only promotes local economic development, but also builds wealth among individuals who normally do not have investment opportunities. Investments can be made at any level and individuals receive a return on their investment.

This helps communities build wealth and resilience and ownership in the community. Especially in distressed communities that are not functioning well with existing capital structures, Miller said.

As part of his project, he identified local champions involved in donation or investment crowdfunding campaigns. He has helped build local investment teams, provided technical assistance, and helped launch new community capital campaigns.

Miller is currently working on a project that collects crowdfunding data to show how community capital projects impact community development. Results are expected this fall.

According to Miller, no one has ever seen this data before. No academic studies have actually looked at this.

The project is led by MSU seniors who are working on top of the line projects. Miller said the project is helping train the next generation of economic development practitioners.

These college students are going to change the world, Miller said.

Innovation Fellow for years

REI has supported 16 Innovation Fellows since the program began in 2016. Although her tenure is one year, the University Center will often draw on the expertise of these individuals for years to come.

We call them beyond their years of service. LaMore says they have been Innovation Fellows over the years.

Every year REI hosts Innovate Michigan! A summit that brings together stakeholders and showcases the work of their peers. Innovation Fellows are also encouraged to partner with an EDA Economic Development District (EDD).

Our first audience, of course, is the district, said Lamore. EDD is a key partner in our process. We will reach out to other interested parties, but the first seat is reserved for her EDD.

For more information about Michigan State University’s EDA University Regional Economic Innovation Center (REI), visit REIcenter.org.

For more information on the EDAs University Center Program, visit eda.gov/funding/programs/university-centers.

