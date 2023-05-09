Google reportedly to announce major AI update at I/O





With less than two days left until Google’s I/O event, a new CNBC report may have revealed some of the major AI-focused updates coming at the show.

One of the big components is the new Large Language Model (LLM), PaLM 2. CNBC describes it as Google’s newest and most advanced general purpose LLM. According to CNBC, the LLM runs a wide range of coding and math tests, as well as creative writing tests and analysis. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Google showed off some of these features on stage. (The first of his PaLMs was announced in April 2022, months before the recent AI boom fueled by applications like ChatGPT.)

CNBC reports that Google will also announce generative experiences for Search and Bard, AI-powered chatbots it piloted in March. This includes Bard’s Japanese and Korean extensions. Bard is currently only available in the US and UK.

According to CNBC, Google plans to roll out more workspace-focused AI tools, including template generation in Sheets and also discussing image generation in Slides and Meet products. The company said in March that he announced AI features for Gmail and Docs, but since it initially launched with trusted testers, it remains to be seen whether these new features will remain limited or become more widely available. have to wait.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But it shouldn’t be too surprising that the company could create a big AI splash at Google I/O. With the rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s own aggressive AI efforts, Google recently put AI at the center of almost everything and made major organizational changes aimed at further pushing its AI efforts. even did

