ETIC 2023: Innovation Needs from DODs 8 Industry





Modernizing Defense Information Systems

The second thing the Department of Defense needs from industry is help modernize its defense information systems, Matthew said.

Like the JWIC modernization, a technology refresh is required, but the DoDIIS modernization also includes moving to the Department of Defense’s Zero Trust security architecture. This is because a foreign enemy, China, seeks to dominate long-distance communications, cybersecurity standardization, and quantum computing.

With those three things, Matthew says, you can actually access all your data.

Discover: How Government Agencies Are Coming to Visibility in Open Source Software.

Future desktops, partnerships, software factories

Matthew said the Department of Defense is using recent advances in cloud computing to redefine the desktop of the future.

Meanwhile, DIA is working to strengthen intelligence-sharing partnerships with close allies such as the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia. That said, more than 30 countries are backing Ukraine to fend off Russian aggression, and the Pentagon is also exploring non-traditional partnerships.

In the age of open source software, everyone is a collector of information, which means industry has a role to play in strengthening such partnerships, Matthew said.

Another challenge that the Department of Defense is working with industry to address is the difficulty vendor software developers have in obtaining clearances for classified or sensitive compartmentalized information. As such, DOD plans to launch a software factory for unclassified contractors by the end of 2024, Matthew said.

Students can be recruited without knowing how to work with intelligence agencies, he said. He can provide two-factor authentication. Obtaining a CAC is very easy.

Working from home will also be an option for them, Matthew added.

Learn more: How the Department of Defense Implements Zero Trust Architectures.

New HR system, MARS, multi-cloud

A priority for DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier has been to invest in modernizing the agency’s personnel system as it considers hiring a new one.

Matthew loves hearing about the best mixes from the industry so he can adopt that system to improve his recruitment and business processes.

DOD is also building modules for the Machine-Assisted Analytic Rapid-Repository System (MARS), a foundational system for sharing intelligence with partners. The division is seeking industry help to transition MARS from a static system to a dynamic system.

The Infrastructure module has already been added this year, and the Cybersecurity and Advanced Mission Intelligence modules will be added in 2024. The latter gives users the ability to identify, tag, distribute and discover intelligence within the system, Matthew said.

A final area where the DoD needs industry support is moving from the Amazon Web Services cloud to a multi-cloud model using AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and IBM. Specifically, the Department of Defense needs interoperable infrastructure between the cloud and partners to enable data sharing.

The Pentagon is requesting significant funding for these priorities in 2024, Matthew said.

For more information on the 2023 ACT-IAC event, visit the conference page and follow @FedTechMagazine on Twitter for behind-the-scenes moments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fedtechmagazine.com/article/2023/05/etic-2023-dods-8-innovation-needs-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos